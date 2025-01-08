Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents of the waterfront town were disappointed this week to see that Taco Bell had suddenly closed its doors permanently without warning

Chain Mexican-inspired eatery Taco Bell have shut down their operation in Greenock just under 4 years since the franchise opened on the waterfront.

Terrible news for fans of cheap tacos, burritos, and quesadillas, the closure of the fast food franchise limits the availability of Mexican food in Greenock and further Inverclyde severely.

No notice was given to consumers, as punters were disappointed to see a note on the front window of the restaurant and takeaway at the start of this week, confirming that the restaurant was closed permanently.

The note read: “ “This store is now permanently closed.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your custom over the years.”

The Taco Bell in Greenock has shut down permenantly | Clark Contracts

Scotland now has a total of 9 Taco Bells, down from 10 following the closure of the Greenock branch.

The closure of the restaurant means a loss of approximately 40 jobs, in an area that sorely needs more employment opportunities.