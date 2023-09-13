Trio of Clydesdale companies are in the running at Scottish Gin Awards

Three Clydesdale companies are flying the flag for our area in the finals of the Scottish Gin Awards 2023.

Lanark Distillery, the Wee Farm Distillery in Forth and the Biggar Gin Company have all been shortlisted for awards.

In the business category, Lanark Distillery is up against four other names for the Excellence in Branding award. Its Corra Linn Handcrafted Scottish Gin is also in the running for the Distilled Gin of the Year title and Corra Linn Handcrafted Scottish Raspberry Gin for the Flavoured Gin of the Year.

The Wee Farm Distillery is up for Gin Tourist Destination of the Year and its Coorie Gin will be competing against Lanark for the Flavoured Gin of the Year.

And the Biggar Gin Company’s Strength Gin has a chance of winning the High Strength Gin of the Year award, as well as the Old Tom Gin of the Year title for its Biggar Old Tom Recipe.

Some 45 producers and 107 Scottish gins have progressed to the highly contested final stage of the national competition.

The Scottish Gin Awards is widely regarded as the most comprehensive and respected of all gin competitions as it assesses both taste and business performance.

The taste competition consists of a live blind tasting event. A panel of 20 judges, many of them distillers and qualified sensory experts, participated with over 1200 samples of gin poured.

Independently audited, finalists have now been revealed in 11 taste and seven business categories.

Adam Hardie, Scottish Gin Awards chairman, said: “It is a significant accomplishment to progress to the final stages. A group of 27 industry experts participated in either the taste or business elements of competition judging this year. In the rigorous tasting session, many Scottish gins achieved outstanding marks, highlighting the excellence and variety of the category.

“Given the challenging market conditions, contenders for the business awards showed their continued resilience, depth and innovation in both their businesses and written submissions.