New Opening: Tropical Café is bringing Caribbean flavours to Glasgow’s Merchant City

Trinidad-born Leo Flores has brought a slice of his homeland to Glasgow’s Merchant City by opening his first restaurant, Tropical Café, on Bell Street.

After living in Scotland for 33 years and marrying Scottish hairdresser Danielle Flores, Leo developed a passion for sharing the vibrant flavours of Caribbean cuisine with friends and family.

Hosting gatherings of over 75 people at their home in Glasgow’s West End, Leo’s cooking earned widespread praise and encouragement to take his culinary skills to a larger audience.“I’ve dreamed of opening my own restaurant for years,” Leo shared. “Friends kept telling me I should after tasting my dishes. Caribbean cooking is all about bold flavours, spices, and properly seasoned meats. Even classic dishes like fish and chips or macaroni pie can be transformed with our techniques and herbs.”

Leo, Danielle, and their children, Leona and Jaxon, have been excited to welcome diners to Tropical Café since acquiring the premises just before Christmas, Leo has added Caribbean artwork and murals to the 75-seat space, creating a laid-back, carnival-style atmosphere.

The restaurant’s menu features dishes like jerk chicken, roti - a Trinidadian curry-style wrap - and sides such as plantain, sweet potato, and cassava. “We cater to everyone,” Leo explained. “Whether you’re gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, or love different types of meats and seafood, we have goat, chicken, beef, or prawns roti, or oxtail stew.”

The emphasis at Tropical Café is on freshness and quality ingredients. There is no microwave in the kitchen, and everything, from sauces to desserts like ice cream and banana bread, is made in-house.

“Our chefs prepare every dish with love and care,” Leo said. “It may take a bit longer, but it’s always worth the wait. People are already asking us to bottle our sauces.”

Everything on the menu is drawn from Leo’s memories of growing up: “I was born in Diego Martin, the west of Trinidad, I come from a family of three brothers and one sister, I was the third youngest and always been a mummy’s boy. My Mum Gloria, who is now 88 years old, has always been very passionate about food, her cooking skills has been passed down through the family through generation of recipes, she believed in always cooking a fresh meal everyday for the family.

“One of the things i remembered was that my mum would always make sure all her children assist her in preparing and cooking the food she was making. She always uses a lot of herbs and spices that she had grown herself in our garden, which made the food taste really good.

“Sometimes my Mum would let her kids do the cooking and would then taste the food and tell us what to add to make it better which was really good and helped us develop our cooking skills, she always told us that we can take anything and turn it into a meal“I remember that the very first meal I cooked for my brothers and sister was picking fresh green mangoes and chopping them up and currying it with some of my mum home grown spices. My sister said the curry mangoes tasted delicious and we had it with our famous Trinidad roti. Ever since I always tried using all different spices and herbs to turn anything into a great meal, I have become very passionate about cooking and was very adventurous in my dishes over the years and all my friend in the Glasgow love my cooking.”

Leo has enlisted an experienced team of Caribbean-born chefs who have cooked for celebrities, including Rihanna and members of royalty. To complement the food, Tropical Café has Caribbean drinks, including Carib, Banks, Red Stripe, and sodas.

Open Tuesday to Sunday from midday to midnight - and until 1 a.m. on Saturdays with live entertainment - Tropical Café aims to provide a warm and welcoming experience. “We want our customers to feel like they’ve been transported to the Caribbean,” Leo said. “Great food, vibrant Soca music, and a space to relax with friends and family—no matter the Glasgow weather.”

Leo concluded: “This is a family-run business. When people walk through our doors, they may arrive as strangers, but we hope they leave as friends—and eventually as part of our extended family.”