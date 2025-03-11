Two Glasgow eateries included in prestigious new restaurants list

Two Glasgow food spots have been named among the UK’s best new eateries by Condé Nast Traveller.

Fallachan Kitchen and Outlier have both been included in the list of the UK’s best new restaurants this year. The two Glasgow entrants were praised for their unique approaches to entering the Glasgow food scene.

In the West End, Fallachan Kitchen, chef Craig Grozier was praised for his “keen talent for turning things on their head, presenting culinary surprises”. The small restaurant, which is based out of one of the arches at SWG3, was also commended for providing an intimate setting for diners.

Writing of Fallachan Kitchen, Condé Nast Traveller: “A first of its kind in Glasgow, Fallachan offers communal fine dining from the industrial surroundings of a candlelit railway arch.

“Ten courses of staunchly seasonal fare come accompanied by detailed – bordering on nicely nerdy – explanations of ingredients and techniques.

“With six staff members to a maximum of 12 diners, it feels luxuriously intimate as you watch the food made from the open counter just a foot away.”

Whilst Outlier was praised for it’s focus on community, with the food spot’s cosy design and candlelit space fostering a “relaxed environment”. Outlier has embraced the community by going beyond just food - it also brins people together with it’s own run club and life drawing classes.

Of London Road bakery turned restaurant Outlier, Condé Nast Traveller said: “Outlier made a clever entry into the restaurant scene in Glasgow by establishing itself as one of the city’s most popular bakeries first.

“What once solely dealt with cappuccinos and croissants has evolved into a restaurant with real heart.

“At Outlier, the focus – ironically – is on community and bringing people together with initiatives like their own run club or life drawing classes held from or in the space.”

This year’s list is the second compilation of new restaurants, with a number of the most respected people in the food world taking part in judging this year’s entrants – including, chefs Raymond Blanc OBE, Jackson Boxer, Julie Lin, Gizzi Erskine; restaurant critic and food writer Tom Parker Bowles; TikTok sensation Poppy O'Toole; founder of Black Eats LDN Jackson Mclarty; content creator Notorious Foodie; actress and wine bar owner Anna Shaffer; and CNT's digital director Sarah Allard.

You can read the full list here.