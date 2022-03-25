Two new restaurants given go ahead to open on Sauchiehall Street

Plans to turn a shop on Sauchiehall Street into two new restaurants have been given the green light.

By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 25th March 2022, 8:55 am

Glasgow City Council planning officials Lujo Properties the go ahead to turn the shop at 251 Sauchiehall Street into the restaurants.

The Sauchiehall Street site.

There are no details in the planning application about what the restaurants will be selling.

