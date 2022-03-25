Two new restaurants given go ahead to open on Sauchiehall Street

Glasgow City Council planning officials Lujo Properties the go ahead to turn the shop at 251 Sauchiehall Street into the restaurants.
There are no details in the planning application about what the restaurants will be selling.
Plans to turn a shop on Sauchiehall Street into two new restaurants have been given the green light.
Glasgow City Council planning officials Lujo Properties the go ahead to turn the shop at 251 Sauchiehall Street into the restaurants.
There are no details in the planning application about what the restaurants will be selling.