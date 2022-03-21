A Glasgow restaurant has welcomed two new employees - robots Hola and Bella.

COSMO Authentic World Kitchen has announced a first of its kind initiative in Glasgow, introducing team members and customers to two robots Bella and Hola, who will assist the team with duties and can even sing happy birthday to guests.

What is COSMO?

Officially opening its doors last month, COSMO is now inviting guests to sign up to its database, with benefits including a free meal and bottle of prosecco on their birthday, alongside a personal happy birthday rendition from robots Bella and Hola.

Sign up to the database and take advantage of the birthday bonus - if guests book a table for a minimum of 4 people, one birthday meal will be free. If booked for a minimum of 6 people, COSMO will also gift your table a bottle of birthday prosecco on the house.

Blending a melting pot of cuisines and atmospheric live cooking stations to its venue in St Enoch Centre, COSMO’s new robots are the latest addition to its five star dining offering. Bella and Hola can guide customers to their table, and help team members with general duties.

Instead of replacing jobs in the venue, the robots simply assist team members - and COSMO is even hiring new roles, in addition to the 50 jobs already created with the restaurant opening.

The multi-cuisine restaurant has over 150 dishes to choose from, covering six cuisines and eight live cooking stations, featuring chefs grilling up steak, salmon or scallops at the Teppanyaki station right before customers eyes. And now, customers can treat themselves to a little something extra on their birthday by signing up to COSMO’s database, receiving a meal on the house, accompanied by a rendition of happy birthday from COSMO’s state of the art robots.

Bella can even interact with customers, showing a variety of expressions and navigating around the venue with state of the art laser mapping. Hola can also send messages to team members, letting them know the robot has arrived and is ready to be loaded up with orders. With both bots specialising in delivery, the addition will level up COSMO’s efficiency, allowing them to provide a first class service to up to 280 diners.

‘Thrilled’

Suzanne Wink, operations director at COSMO, said: “We’re thrilled to reveal the latest additions to the COSMO team, with our new robots Bella and Hola fitting right in! We’re currently recruiting to fill even more positions in the restaurant, and both robots are there to assist the team with duties such as clearing tables and dishes, or showing customers to their seats.

“Our birthday bonus will allow us to treat our database customers to a little something extra on their big day, and Bella and Hola will be practising their Happy Birthday performances to get ready!”

COSMO restaurant is located next to the nine-screen VUE cinema and enhanced retail space in St Enoch Centre, opening seven days a week for lunch and dinner from 12pm until late.