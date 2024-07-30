UK’s first pre-loved cookshop shop opens in Glasgow's West End

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glasgow is now home to the UK’s first pre-loved cookbook shop. Located within My Home Bakery in the West End, the 3m x 3m space holds over 600 second-hand cookbooks.

Food and drink lovers are spoiled for choice with the shop stocking a range of celebrity chef favourites, cocktail recipe books, healthy lifestyle cookbooks, vegetarian and vegan recipes and much more. All books have been donated or saved from the landfill by My Home Bakery founder, Kris Otisons and his team. Founded in 2013, My Home Bakery focuses on simplicity, sustainability, quality and the communities it serves. With three retail units across Glasgow, My Home Bakery employs 15 people and works with Freedom Bakery in support of their ex-offenders social enterprise programme.

In addition to the bakery’s work within the community, it is known for its vegan mango & passion fruit cake, gluten-free orange cake, strawberry Bakewells and savoury pork & black pudding sausage rolls.

Founder, Kris Otisons said: “Our former seating area has gone unused since lockdown. The team and I kept talking about what we could do with the space to create something that would be truly useful for our local community. We hope we’ve done just that with our new pre-loved cookbook shop.

“When I was training to be a pastry chef in London all those years ago, I spent my weekends in second-hand shops looking for different cookbooks. I wanted to learn more about different techniques and find new recipes to share with my friends and family.

“Whether it’s a recipe from the old tried and tested cookbook passed down from my oma (my grandmother) or testing a new recipe from my all-time favourite chef Mary Berry - the excitement and satisfaction you get during the time in the kitchen is worth every minute no matter the success of the end result.

“We can’t wait to hear about the delicious new experiment journeys our customers will embark on while testing out the new recipes from these pre-loved cookbooks.”

All books will be priced at £4.99 and the shop is open to the public now.