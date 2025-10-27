Vendors left in the dark over Clydeside Containers opening plans delay

Neighbouring businesses have been asking questions about the Clydeside Containers project and street food vendors say they don’t know what the opening date will be for the new venue at Glasgow’s Broomielaw.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allied Leisure, the operator of Max’s Bar and La Cheetah Club, took delivery of shipping containers by the Clyde on 14 August and announced the new street food venue would be opening later that month. They later published an update that said they would be ready to open in October. Vendors contacted by GlasgowWorld say they have not been provided with any updates on opening plans since the summer.

The original announcement for Clydeside Containers stated that a new outdoor food, drink and events destination would open for the start of the summer. The schedule was adjusted due to a delay in the delivery of shipping containers to the site beside the Grosvenor Casino.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A video sent to GlasgowWorld last week from the owner of a business close to the Broomielaw shows containers in place but an absence of elements on the upper level of the structure that was included in plans submitted for the project. When we visited the site today there was no visible signs of work being undertaken to open the venue in October.

Plans for Clydeside Containers | Supplied

Clydeside Containers last updated their Facebook page on 10 June: “Clydeside Containers officially launches in August 2025 — and we can’t wait to welcome you to Glasgow’s new riverside home for street food, cocktails, music & culture.”

In August, project director Nathan Sparling said that the containers had been shipped from China to London Gateway Port on schedule at the start of the summer, but claimed that they had then been delayed for six weeks while the Clydeside Containers team waited for their final delivery by logistics firm Hapag-Lloyd UK.

“This is a textbook example of incompetence,” said Sparling at the time. “We’re not talking about shipping across oceans – we’re talking about moving containers from Essex to Glasgow. We’re proud of what’s coming. Clydeside Containers will be a game-changer for Glasgow’s riverside – we just wish Hapag-Lloyd had taken their role in that journey seriously. Today should have happened six weeks ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Glasgow’s newest and bigger hospitality opening is one giant step closer to opening today – and we can’t wait to show the city what we have in store.”

Vendors announced for the venue include Pizza Cult, Crumbleologist, Street Yeeros, Cafe XO and Sub 126. The project’s website states: “Clydeside Containers will be more than just a place to eat; it will be an experience designed to unite people through a shared love of food, music, and good company. With Glasgow’s cityscape as a backdrop, our open-air, container-style venue will offer a relaxed yet exciting dining environment like no other in the city. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, Clydeside Containers is coming to give you a taste of Glasgow’s culinary creativity and cultural flair, all in one unique destination.”

Allied Leisure closed Mikaku on Queen Street permanently on 14 September with director Nathan Sparling saying: “Closing Mikaku was not an easy decision. "It has been a truly special place for both our team and our guests, and we are incredibly proud of what Mikaku has achieved.

Clydeside Containers have been contacted for comment.