Viral New York coffee shop announces plans to open on Byres Road
A new American chain coffee shop is set to open on Byres Road in Glasgow’s West End if their plans are approved by Glasgow City Council.
Blank Street Coffee, a viral American coffee chain endorsed by the likes of Sabrina Carpenter and Molly-Mae Hague, has seen a meteoric rise in the last 4 years. Opening in a Brooklyn diner in 2020 - they saw massive success on Tiktok for innovative drinks like their blueberry matcha.
The new coffee shop would be the second in Glasgow, following the soon-to-come Blank Street Coffee in the former Black & Lizars optometrist at 42 Gordon Street, a short walk from Glasgow Central Station.
Included in the planning application is a full refurbishment of the interior and exterior, it would see the shopfront painted green.
Blank Street opened their first coffee shop in the UK in London in 2022 and then Birmingham in 2024. They will soon open an Edinburgh branch as they were hiring staff in the capital back in September.
Glaswegians can expect Blank Street to being opening their first Glasgow branch some time in late 2025 / early 2026 if plans are approved.
The Blank Street Coffee will come to 259 Byres Road if plans are approved. Glaswegians can also expect an outdoor seating area.
The opening hours as put forward in the planning application are:
- Monday – Friday: 7am - 8pm
- Saturday: 8am - 8pm
- Sunday: 8am - 7pm
The menu consists of all the regular coffee shop affair - expect all different kinds of coffees alongside iced drinks like strawberries and cream, pistachio lattes, and lemonades.
The highlight of the menu will undoubtedly be their rotating special matcha menu, featuring the likes of the Iced Blueberry Matcha, a White Chocolate Matcha and even a Golden Matcha - featuring turmeric, cinnamon and ginger over oat milk.
We’ve included below computer generated images (CGI) showing off renderings of what the Blank Street Coffee would look like on Gordon Street.
