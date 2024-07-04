The much-loved cafe around the back of Aldi’s in Airdrie has closed down much to the dismay of the community

“Due to ongoing health issues we feel we cannot continue to give the emotional and physical efforts needed to keep up the incredible standards we have set and what our incredible customers deserve so we have decided to close the cafe with immediate effect. “We are so sorry to let all our loyal customers down like this as you all know how cherished to us you are. It's been some journey for us. From the first day we opened during the pandemic for takeaway only and taking £18 over the till to being voted the best cafe in Lanarkshire just 4 years later. We are very proud of our achievements in such a small window in time. “Most of all though, we are proud of the friends we have made along the way. People who will forever be in our hearts. “We hope we have brought some fun and laughter to Airdrie. Even if you had a wee smile at our name whilst walking by or the regulars who came in and had a bit of craic with us and our staff, we have loved serving the people and the town. We hope you enjoyed us too. “So again, thank you Airdrie and the great people there in. It's been a blast.”