I moved to Dennistoun last year - widely considered the coolest neighbourhood in Glasgow’s East End that has seen an influx of independent businesses and new residents, including students, young professionals and creatives. Having lived most of my life in Falkirk my only real experience of the Glasgow was limited to its centre clothes shops, gig venues, pubs and the occasional nightclub when I moved to the city. I soon found there was much more to discover.

I was entirely unfamiliar with this pocket of Glasgow, only ending up here because the specific flat my boyfriend and I found was withing walking distance to our respective workplaces and on the market at a price we could afford. Our new home became Alexandria Parade and a considerable portion of the last year has been devoted to exploring the businesses that share our new postcode. Dennistoun has become part of our daily lives.

And what an experience this has been for us. The neighbourhood thrives because of its independent businesses, people bringing their creativity, and harnessing quality and individuality. It’s added an element to the neighbourhood’s personality.

After a year of living here, these are my top places to eat, drink and shop on Duke Street in Dennistoun:

1 . Zennor Coffee A few months ago I succumbed to the matcha craze, swapping out coffee (maybe once or twice a week) for an iced green milky beverage that’s supposedly much lower in caffeine and helps you relax. It is an ancient Chinese delicacy that uses ground green tea leaves. When made a certain way, it is absolutely delicious. This little pink coffee shop tucked in the middle of Duke Street makes a delightful raspberry matcha. I also highly recommend their pistachio croissant. When the sun is shining the unit’s front facing window captures the light really well and it’s a lovely place to sit with a coffee and a book.

2 . Mesa My favourite food is a sandwich and they make them very well here, loaded with tasty ingredients. Hearty. I will usually always add a soup on as well which has never disappointed. Coffee tastes great too. One of the best neighbourhood places to meet pals at the weekend.

3 . La Bodega A fairly new addition to Dennistoun, just off Duke Street at the Lidl end. A Latin cafe serving Venezuelan coffee which I’ve found to be very pleasant. Now, I cannot vouch for their food as I have yet to try it but it is very photogenic and top of my list to try. If you get there before me let me know how it is.