Watch: Fresh pasta and matching wine at Banca Di Roma

When Glaswegians are asked what they treasure most about their city the general consensus is its people and architecture. A year on from the opening of Banca Di Roma at the Royal Exchange Square I can vouch that this Italian restaurant embodies these characteristics and captures the spirit of its home soil.

Behind the Gallery of Modern Art it is located within the former Royal Bank of Scotland building, a glorious sandstone doused in detail. Beyond the stairs and pillars that shape its grand entrance is an even grander dining area with marble floors, high ceilings, an open kitchen, stain glass windows and even a faux tree.

Banca Di Roma’s menu is extensive consisting of authentic Italian dishes which combine traditional recipes with Scottish produce curated by head chef Giuseppe Cafaro with matching wines sourced and imported by the in-house sommelier Fabio Jackson.

We recently visited the restaurant to speak with the pair, see how the fresh pasta is made, and learn how they work together to pair the food and wine to accentuate diner experience.

“This one is very popular, my seafood fettuccine. It’s a mix of seafood - clams, mussels, scallops, prawns, squid,” said Cafaro presenting one of his menu highlights.

“Then there is the tortelli, I always have this on my menu. It’s a very nice combination between burrata, ricotta with butter and sage with balsamic vinegar. Proper Italian food. I’ve been in this beautiful restaurant since February and now I’m starting to build the new menu. Everything is fresh, it’s homemade pasta. We prepare everything here. It’s a big menu but I think that’s the difference. It all has taste and it’s all fresh, all homemade.”

Jackson said: “When you take the first step into the building you just know that you’re somewhere special. It’s an iconic building. People know it from the outside and I think everyone still gets wowed once they come inside.”

“For me personally that reflects on the food and on the wine, they come hand in hand. We obviously specialise in Italian wines, not just the basic ones and have tried before but also ones that are indigenous to different varieties and different regions and that is something I think is special. Just as we keep asking the food great, we’re choosing the right wines for the right food.”