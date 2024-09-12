Watch: I celebrated the end of summer with satay and rosé at Julie Lin’s supper club

Glasgow summertime was brought to a close in Partick last week with a ‘Last of the Summer Wine’ Supper Club’, a collaboration between locally renowned chef Julie Lin and Castillo De Ibiza.

The concept of ‘supper clubs’ has accelerated in popularity during these post-lockdown years, dinner party-style events distinct from the usual restaurant setup. Specifics in how they are carried out are shaped by the host’s vision, motivation and location used though general features include the serving of a set or restricted menu of homemade and hearty dishes, and guests are encouraged - even expected - to socialise across groups.

The idea is not new. Originating in early 1900s California supper clubs were destinations, places the upper classes would go for cocktails and then dinner, where they would remain into the night for entertainment. They have since adapted to suit more casual social attitudes, re-emerging in recent times proving particularly trendy in the hospitality hotspots of London often taking place in underground venues or as ‘pop ups’ in existing restaurants hosted by guest chefs. They tend to be marketed low-key on social media and accessible with a purchased ticket.

Taking place in her West End diner Gaga Lin’s event was designed to the theme of ‘satay and rosé’ combining the flavourful food of her Malaysian cultural heritage with Castillo De Ibiza’s fresh and fragrant wine that harnesses the spirit of summer, evoking those warm evenings spent with friends and honouring the close of a season.

“Supper clubs have become so popular because they give a bit of excitement, a bit of fun”, Lin said. “You’ll do something a bit different that night and really put in a bit of effort.

“They give chefs, especially those coming up in the industry, a chance to show off what they do and have a bit of fun in restaurants that are already established. I always think it’s quite fun just to have something quite casual and nice to celebrate the summers that we have.

“It feels really nice to do this because it gives me the chance to use ingredients that are typical of what I would eat in Malacca which is where my mum grew up and where we’re from, but to do it in Glasgow with rosé wine and feel the summer vibes. Have that delicious peanut sauce with it.”

Food and drinks were served promptly upon our arrival with a personal presentation detailing ingredients and explaining how flavours worked together to accentuate the tasting experience. Firstly we received a Solstice cocktail made up of Castillo De Ibiza wine (our introduction to one of the evening’s main attractions), Absolut Citron vodka, pomegranate, champagne vinegar and sage. A light and fruity concoction with a tender sweetness.

To accompany this was our first of three courses, pani puri. The first time I’d tried this particular dish - a deep-fried crispy shell filled with pomegranate, chickpeas and onion. A popular Indian street food that has also been adopted and adapted by a number of neighbouring countries. Pockets of joy to be devoured in a bite, the array of flavours and textures amalgamated into a powerful little burst.

“There’s quite a lot of wine and whisky pairings now that you can get for Asian food”, Julie said. “And Asian food has got such a breadth of flavour, you get that full umami spectrum of sour, sweet, salty and sometimes spice. It’s lovely to see all these pairings now it wasn’t always like that. It’s lovely to see this inclusivity and we’re opening up our ideas of what we eat with wine and alcohols and pairing it with new flavours. Hence why we wanted it to be something quite casual and fun, and not formal dining. It’s to make everyone feel included and welcome.”

Our glasses were then topped with the special rosé, a blend of Tempranillo and Grenache grapes holding a layered palette with tasting notes of watermelon, pomegranate, strawberries and cherries striking a creamy finish. The recipe and vision inspired by the sunsets and slow living of the Balearic Islands it sweetly compliments the event.

Onto the main, each guest received their own trio of gorgeously charred Malaysian BBQ skewers presented on a bed of highly textured and tangy satay sauce. Shared dishes included a pink kerabu salad prepared with shredded crunchy vegetables, couscous and noodles - dyed pink with beetroot to suit the aesthetic. Crispy potatoes with curry leaf, outwardly seasoned with a lovely fluffy inside and steamed turmeric rice to soak up the juices.

Dessert was coconut ice cream with an oozy red sauce of poached rhubarb, strawberries and of course, Castillo De Ibiza rosé wine. A refreshing end to a delightful meal.