Clydebank actor James Cosmo talks about Braveheart and other acting exploits while discusisng the whisky created in his honour by Annandale Distillery.

Celebrated Scottish actor James Cosmo was a guest on The Scotsman’s Scran food and drink podcast talking about Storyman whisky which he developed with Annandale Distillery. He first met the team from the distillery while filming nearby for the movie The Outlaw King, which also filmed at Glasgow Cathedral: “I went down and I met David Thompson, the owner of Annandale and his team. So, I knew them already. But the genesis of it really was, when you do films or a TV series or something, at the end of it, you always have to go spend ages buying people presents, you know, and you just end up in Waterstones buying them books that you know they're not going to read, but you just do it. And I thought, you know, it'd be so much nicer if you had something personal that you could say to somebody, yeah, this is from me to you, you know, it's special.

“So I spoke to my business partner, Andy Pancholi, and he said, well, let me think about that. I said, well, why don't you contact Annandale, who I know, and mention my name and see if they can, maybe bottle me some nice whisky. Andy did subsequent meetings after that. We decided that maybe there was more to it than just doing a very small run of 100 bottles or 200 bottles.

“David Thompson said, why don't we, you know, create a really, really special whisky - I like blended whisky mainly - and create our own partnership between myself and Annandale. And that's what we did. A chap called Keith Law, who's a master blender joined us. And golly, it took quite a while, the sourcing of the different spirits for the blend. I'd travel up to Annandale, and we'd have a tasting, and then we'd go in that direction and refine it and refine it.

“It's been a fantastic experience, just seeing that first bottle there. Unfortunately, it's got my ugly mug on the label, which probably frightens the horses. But just seeing, seeing that there, and then people's reaction, you know, it's been terrific.”

Cosmo goes on to talk about making Braveheart, a film he calls “one of the last of the real epic movies”. You can watch the full chat in the video above.