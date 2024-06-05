Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“Scottish food is some of the best seafood in the world. It’s some of the best meat in the world. And it’s prepared with real passion and enthusiasm.”

The bunting is being strung, screens installed and punters are making plans ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 Football Championships next Friday (15 June). Scotland is set to take on Germany in the competition’s opening match with venues across Glasgow building excitement for the historic event. One such venue is Mharsanta in the Merchant City, a Scottish bar and restaurant who specialise in local produce.

Located directly across from the Merchant Square fan zone Mharsanta will surely prove an ideal spot for Glaswegians to indulge their culture and enact patriotism, pre or post match. Renowned for their freshly-made fish and chips, traditional steak pie, and their haggis, neeps and tatties dish.

We spoke to managing director Derek Mallon on what the menu offers and how they’re getting into the spirit: “Here at Mharsanta we are a contemporary Scottish restaurant. We offer lots of homemade great Scottish cuisine and we’ve been here for six years serving visitors from across the world and all the residents of Glasgow and further across Scotland. All our food is fresh, it’s made in house and we use local suppliers.

“If you’re wanting to have a really good experience, either before or after one of our games in this year’s Euros then you can’t go wrong with out fish and chips or our hearty steak pie. But of course, if you really want to go the Scottish way then it has to be the haggis.

“The atmosphere is going to be electric. We’ve got the fanzone just across the road in Merchant Square which I’m sure will be absolutely bouncing and of course, this whole area is going to be fantastic. It’s going to be a wonderful experience for Glasgow and for Scotland as a whole. We’re looking forward to some great results.

