Watch: Story behind Glasgow’s first Syrian-Lebanese restaurant Damasqino

Mohammad and his family ran restaurants in Syria but had to leave because of the war.

The city’s first Syrian-Lebanese restaurant opened in the Saltmarket seven years ago. Mohammad Bashar Al Haj Ali, along with his family left their native Syria for Lebanon when their home was bombed during the war and subsequently came to Glasgow with ambitions to broaden Scottish cuisine. It took a few years of hard work but the venue is now firmly established as a Glasgow institution, its reputation solidified by the quality of their dishes.

We headed down to Damasqino to speak to Mohammad and understand more about the restaurant’s journey, its historic location and how the people of Glasgow responded to the food. He said:

“We started Dasmasqino when I came to this country around ten years ago with my family. We used to own restaurants in Syria. After the war happened in Syria we went to Lebanon and then we left Lebanon and came to Scotland. We had ambitions to open a restaurant here in Glasgow, we saw how nice the people are, how nice the country is, and we wanted to show the Scottish people our food and how can serve that food to the community.

“We started this restaurant with a lot of hope to make it successful. We put a lot of hard work into this restaurant and we made it happen. After six or seven years it started happening. Customers talk about how good the food is and how good the service is. To be honest it wasn’t that easy to serve this food in Glasgow to start with because it was a very new cuisine to these people. Seven or eight years ago it was really only Indian, Chinese, Pakistani food that was around here. Lebanese food was really new. They liked it a lot, they liked how we served it. The Glaswegian people were really welcoming and I’m so happy.

“The Saltmarket means a lot to me. I want like this seven years ago, most of the shops were closed and it wasn’t as popular for business. It’s a historic street and everyone knew it so we knew we could create something, something very successful. I never doubted it. We did have hard times when it was quieter but after we became successful people started investing. They knew Damasqino had worked.”