We get a pint at the cosiest pub in Glasgow's West End

While working in the West End last week I had the pleasure of enjoying some post-shift refreshments at the Belle on Great Western Road.

We opted to drop in for a couple jars at the Belle - I’m not usually minded to drink in the West End, preferring the cheaper options on the opposite side of the city around the Gallowgate, or neighbourhood pubs dotted around the South West and north of the city.

So I wasn’t entirely sure what to expect from a pub in the West End - expensive pale ales and cocktails with silly Scots name like the ‘och aye the noo white russians’ or ‘get it down ye margaritas’ came to mind.

This wasn’t my experience at The Belle. Staff were friendly (I was expecting haughty hipster bartenders) and they had some pretty good stuff on tap. That being said, no Tennents. The closest thing to it was Amstel Bier - not my favourite but it’ll do.

I struggle to understand any pub in Glasgow that doesn’t have Tennent's on tap - it’s easy to assume that they just think they’re too good for Glasgow’s trademark lager, but it could be down to any number of factors really.

In spite of myself, I enjoyed myself in The Belle. It’s a real cosy old pub, quite small of course, but that makes it a bit more intimate. It gives it a real traditional pub atmosphere, which you can struggle to find in the West End of Glasgow.

The small size encourages folk to get chatting and talking nonsense to strangers is the entire point of a pub in my estimation.

It’s dog friendly, so expect to see all sizes and kinds of odd dogs you’ll struggle to spot anywhere else in Glasgow. While we were in these was a fella with four Schnauzers held together by one big lead made of rope, they were so well trained they just sat and waited in place while he went to the toilet. Lovely stuff.

There’s a fireplace in The Belle which keeps it cosy all-year round - but it’s more than just a pub for rainy days, the beer garden out front offers a good bit of shade on sunny days on Great Western Road.

There’s also a real mixed clientele in The Belle, it’s not all students, folk from all over were sitting around the pub when I was in.

I couldn’t recommend The Belle enough if you’re out drinking in the West End, on a Sub Crawl, or even just passing by. Check it out.