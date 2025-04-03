We get the secret to the success of Glasgow West End's most popular brunch spot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Last week we got the chance to sit down with Sheldon Macintosh, the general manager at Serendipity - one of the most popular new brunch spots on Great Western Road.

Headed by chef John Traynor and the team behind La Pastina, the deli on Byres Road which closed down at the start of this year, Serendipity is a neighbourhood café at 657 Great Western Road, will serve seasonal lunch and brunch dishes alongside great coffee and freshly baked cake.

The café has gone from success to success since opening back in November in 2023 thanks to its focus on seasonality with a constantly shifting menu. John Traynor was the former head chef at The Finnieston and private chef and was previously private chef to former Celtic striker Odsonne Édouard.

Glaswegians can expect breakfast and brunch items - with vegan options, morning rolls, homemade croissant rolls, and much more.

We spoke with General Manager Sheldon Macintosh to get the secret to Serendipity’s success.

How’s business on Great Western Road?

Serendipity West is a brunch spot with a rotational seasonal menu down in the West End by chef John Traynor. It's got a real emphasis on fresh, local produce - and brunch is their main bag. | Contributed

“We’re coming up on a year and a half now and business is good, you’d think with there being so many brunch cafes on Great Western Road that it would be too much competition but I think it’s turned the street into an area where people go specifically looking for brunch and lunch.

“Just now mid-week is a little quieter because all the students are in the library with dissertations and final essays due this week. Usually midweek we’re quiet enough to where you can study or read, but of course people still come in to meet their pals and there’s always people in.

“Most weekends we’ve got a waiting list out the door. Business is good!”

Would you say your main clientele is students?

“During the week we get a lot of students, weekends we get a lot of young families but we also have a lot of older regulars that come in because they know they’ve got a quiet regular spot to meet.

“We’ve got quite a lot of regulars which is nice to see. People have made us part of their weekly or monthly routine which is really nice to see.”

What sets Serendipity apart from other brunch cafes on Great Western Road?

From the owners of La Pastina Deli is Serendipity West on Great Western Road opened in 2023. A great wee cafe with a diverse evolving menu centred around fresh local ingredients. Also a delicious selection of cakes and baked goods. Also pet friendly. | Instagram

“There’s a lot of great cafes of Great Western Road. We try and do a lot of brunch and lunch stuff but elevate it.

“So I would say the quality sets us apart. The selection too, our new menu is huge, and I really do think that the team here is great, it’s the best team I’ve ever worked with.

“Everyone’s really friendly, enthusiastic, ready to get stuck in and I think the customers can see that as well.”

Tell us more about the new menu

Serendipity West is one of Glasgow's newest brunch spots. Order the Hong Kong style French toast with with strawberries & cream creme brulee . 657 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 8RE. | Serendipity West

“It’s got the classics, the customer favourites are all still there but we’re just moving to a more Springtime menu. So we’ve got more salads, more lighter dishes, updated our drinks menu to have more ice teas, more iced matcha flavours every week.

What’s your favourite thing on the new menu?

I think I’d have to go with the customer favourite, which is the honey chicken sandwich - fried chicken with parmesan, fresh mozzarella on a toasted ciabatta with hot honey on top. You can’t go wrong with that.

Why should people come to Serendipity?

“We’ve got a unique offering, we’ve got just about anything you could want want brunch or lunch-wise, the staff, the chat from the staff, the friendly atmosphere, and we’re really reasonably priced as well.”