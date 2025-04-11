We went for a pint at the best bar in Glasgow's Merchant City

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We went for pints at The Amsterdam on a hot afternoon

I don’t often drink in the Merchant City, but when I do, I drink at The Amsterdam.

Myself and a colleague went down for an afternoon pint in the Merchant City - keen to enjoy the sun as much as we could before the weather inevitably turns dreich again.

I wouldn’t usually drink in the Merchant City if I’m being honest. For me the place is a bit too posh and the drinks are too expensive. The streets were run by students and middle class mums. I can say now in 2025 that this perception isn’t all that accurate.

Contributed

With the price of everything going up, drinks aren’t all that more expensive in the Merchant City than anywhere in else in the city centre of Glasgow. We paid £9.60 for two pints, which might sound like a lot, but it was less than I was expecting.

I expect most bars in the Merchant City to be a bit twee. This isn’t the case at all with The Amsterdam. It’s very relaxed, understated, but undeniably cool.

Their shaded beer garden out on Brunswick Street is perfect to enjoy the good weather, and their scran is incredible. They might just do my favourite burgers in the city centre, make sure to try it out next time you’re in the area.

The Amsterdam is also home to one of the coolest cocktail bars in the city if that’s your bag. Make sure to check out the Absent Ear in the evening if you’re in the mood for a classy cocktail.