'Well-established' Glasgow West End restaurant and bar hits the market for £75,000

The Left Bank was established on Gibson Street back in 2006 after taking on the former Clydesdale Bank premises.

Well-established West End neighbourhood restaurant & café/bar The Left Bank on Gibson Street has been listed for sale.

The premises are close to the University of Glasgow Kelvingrove Park and Great Western Road with it being

Speaking to Glasgow Live, co-owner Catherine Hardy said: "We're not in a great rush to sell. Jackie is retiring and I'm going to pursue different avenues after 30 years running restaurants in Glasgow.

"The Left Bank has been our baby, and I'm really pleased with it. It's been such an institution and we've had so many brilliant staff.

"We're in a really good place, so we can exit on a high, and hopefully the new owner can carry on, develop, invest and maintain our little corner of the west end."

The asking price of the building is £75,000 and had an annual turnover of £549,577 in 2024.