West End bar and restaurant listed for sale one year after opening
A West End bar and restaurant in Glasgow has been listed for sale just under a year since owners took over the unit.
Rum Bungo on Byres Road opened in September 2023, and focused on rum and Caribbean-inspired food like jerk chicken.
Rum Bongo has been listed for offers over £90,000 - rent is estimated to be around £60,000 per annum plus VAT - with 18 years still on the lease.
The restaurant has space for around 100 covers and was fully refitted for the opening of Rum Bongo just one year ago. The listing on Scottish Business Agency reads: "Rum Bongo is a bar-restaurant, fully refitted to an extremely high standard just one year ago.
"Prime corner unit on Byres Road, one of the main thoroughfares in Glasgow's west end."
