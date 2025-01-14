West End bar seeks to buy outdoor space from Glasgow City Council
Wunderbar, who opened their second premises in the West End of Glasgow in June, will look to take over the land next to the Dumbarton Road bar.
The beer garden has already been operating since the bar opened, however Wunderbar owners Hegarty Investment Company Limited are now looking to takeover ownership of the land where it sits - to the east of the existing bar.
The land currently includes air rights, as the land was previously council owned tenement flats - which have now been demolished. Hegarty Investment Company Limited are asking for the removal of these air rights exceptions.
Both Wunderbar locations have proven popular with footballers and celebrities, the West End bar is in prime location - with Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum and Kelvinhall station nearby.
