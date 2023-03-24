West end bar secure license to open wine shop

Big news for West End mums! The shop will also offer cheese plates and charcuterie boards!

A West end restaurant is set to open a new wine shop.

Bar Brett has secured permission for the shop, which will also offer cheese plates and charcuterie, as well as coffee and pastries.

Planning approval to use an empty site at 364 Great Western Road as an off-licence, with food and drink, has been granted by Glasgow City Council.

Plans, submitted on the company’s behalf, stated Bar Brett (Concrete Egg Ltd) currently has “an established premises, with an off-licence, that operates from 321 Great Western Road”.

“Bar Brett is an upmarket restaurant and wine bar selling a selection of sharing plates ranging from Scottish seafood to locally sourced vegetables and sustainably farmed meats,” they stated, adding the venue “specialises in low intervention and sustainable European wines”.

The plans continued: “The aim for 364 Great Western Road is to move the off-sales licence across from 321 Great Western Road, and to operate this premises in part as a wine shop, but also selling coffee, pastries and sandwiches, along with bottles of wine and beer, all to take away.”

Some seating will be provided inside the shop so “customers can have a glass of wine or beer, with cold food offerings such as cheese plates and charcuterie, in the afternoons and evenings”.

Wine tastings are also expected to move from the restaurant to the new venue. “These involve circa five wines of 75ml measures with paired snacks and a discussion about the wines,” the application added.

The West End bar secured the license from the council to open a wine shop

A previous bid to convert the property was rejected due to concerns about the dispersal of cooking odours and “heating food above neighbouring residential properties”.

The approved application removed the proposal to install a combination oven and added: “There will be no cooking of food taking place on the premises.”

Under the plans, the existing shopfront will be removed and an “more appropriate replacement” installed. Opening hours are set to be from 8am until midnight seven days per week.

The plans revealed coffee, sandwiches and pastries (bought in from suppliers) will be sold between 8am and 4pm, and “intervention wines and craft beers” from 10am until 10pm.