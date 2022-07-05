West End pub reopens with new name after refurbishment

A popular West End pub has re-opened with a new name, following a substantial refurbishment.

The Bakehouse, previously known as The Crafty Pig, takes its new name from the history of the site where Walter Hubbard’s bakery and tearoom once stood in the early 20th century.

The pub has had a complete interior redesign, bringing a fresh new look to the classic urban space, complete with a new food and drink menu.

New to The Bakehouse’s drinks offering is Greene King’s new premium beer range – Flint Eye Lager and Level Head IPA, as well as a large selection of craft beers on tap and three rotational cask ales. There are also over 20 wines to choose from, as well as a collection of limited-edition summer drinks including Paloma, Strawberry Smash Pimm’s and Aperol Spritz.

Inside at The Bakehouse.

Alongside the new drinks range, guests can enjoy a new food menu offering a variety of classics such as the Belhaven Steak Pie and Fresh Battered Haddock and Chips, alongside popular vegetarian and vegan dishes – all served daily from 11am to 10pm.

Rachel Wylie, general manager of The Bakehouse, said: “The Bakehouse has been transformed into a beautiful pub and the whole team is thrilled to be welcoming customers so they can enjoy everything our new setting has to offer.

“We’re the only pub in Scotland to be serving Greene King’s new premium beer range, which we’re extremely proud of, so we’re encouraging everyone to come in and give them a try. We’ll be showing all the big sporting events on both Sky and BT Sports, have live music on Friday nights, a quiz on Thursdays and we’re dog friendly too – so what are you waiting for?”

The Bakehouse is now open until 11am – 10pm daily.