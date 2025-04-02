West End restaurant in running for Good Food Guide's Best Local Restaurants 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Porter & Rye in Finnieston is in the running to be named Britain’s ‘Best Local Restaurant’ of 2025

A Glasgow steakhouse is in the running to be named one of the UK’s ‘Best Local Restaurants’ of 2025 by the Good Food Guide.

Porter & Rye, found at 1131 Argyle Street in Finnieston, is one of the highest nominated restaurants for the prestigious title of Best Local Restaurant 2025. It’s one of two Scottish restaurants in the top 10, the other being Redwood Wines in Dunkeld, Perthshire & Kinross.

Porter & Rye offers some of the best cuts of meat you can find in Glasgow. The restaurant in Finnieston was recognised as one of the best steak restaurants in the world by by the London-based Uppercut Media.

The Good Food Guide already recommends the Finnieston steakhouse to its readers, giving it a ‘good’ review, commenting particularly on the quality of service.

The review by the Good Food Guide, in part, reads: “With its altar-like, meat-ageing cabinet and a blackboard listing premium cuts, Porter & Rye reveres the ‘cow as king’ and customers duly pay homage. Inside, it's small with mezzanines maximising the tables, although judicious use of glass and subtle lighting achieves an overall effect that is more cosy than cramped.

“The informal welcome from easy-going but competent staff further fuels that laid-back feel. Stools for bar and counter dining – plus a grazing menu for those on the hoof – add capacity at busy times.”

Thousands of restaurants are nominated each year by readers of the Good Food Guide, with the aim of crowning one ‘Best Local Restaurant’ - nominees come from all over the UK, and even if they don’t make the number one spot, they’ll be placed in the list of 100 Best Local Restaurants by the Good Food Guide.

The Good Food Guide defines a local restaurant as such: “A Best Local Restaurant is likely to be a casual kind of place, with excellent cooking using local suppliers and a brilliantly warm welcome for whoever walks through the door. It's the kind of restaurant that draws you back time and again.”

Glaswegians still have time to nominate their favourite local restaurant by clicking here.