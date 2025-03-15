We've found the best Glasgow pubs for an Irish coffee on St Patrick's Day

Glendalough Irish Whiskey are hosting St Patrick’s Day celebrations in bars across the UK, including some of the best spots in Glasgow for cocktails.

Over 35 venues across the UK are set to host their St Patrick’s Day celebrations with Glendalough, with some of the best cocktail bars in Glasgow included. In the city centre, there will be whiskey-fuelled revelry at Glasgow’s newest underground bar, Sebb’s. This cool new hangout is below Michelin Bib Gourmand award winning restaurant Margo on Miller Street, from the same local hospitality group behind Ox and Finch.

Up until and including Monday 17th March, you will be able to enjoy Sebb’s usual menu of innovative cocktails - we love their margaritas - alongside serves of Glendalough Irish Coffees for only £5, with the usual DJ sets happening across the weekend.

Nick Gillett, Managing Director of Mangrove, the Irish company behind the whiskey, says: “Glendalough Distillery is an exceptional example of an Irish drinks’ portfolio enjoying global success. And the feather in its cap, Glendalough Irish Whiskey, is the only choice of tipple to celebrate with this St Patrick’s Day.

“Wherever you’re celebrating this year – the sheer determination and creativity of our industry deserves to be recognised. So, toast the trade with a glass of Glendalough Irish Whiskey in hand – rooted in Ireland, raised for St. Patrick's Day. Sláinte!

In 2024 St Patrick’s Day was reported to bring UK pubs and venues over £81.3m in 2024 – up from £78.9m the previous year.

Alasdair Shaw, Head of Drinks at Scoop Restaurants which owns Sebb’s bar added: “We’re thrilled to be partnering up with Glendalough Whiskey to showcase our Irish coffee at Sebb’s. The buttery notes of the whiskey really help enhance our take on an Irish Coffee, and we cannot wait to share! “

About the whiskey: “Glendalough Distillery prides itself on finding the best flavours for their whiskeys, through a precise and dedicated programme of ageing which gives way to some exceptional liquids. Whilst innovation is at the heart of their process, the team are rooted in their local history and Irish tradition – which means when you sip a glass of Glendalough Irish Whiskey, you’re guaranteed a true and honest taste of Ireland.”

You will also find the Irish coffees at Porter & Rye, The Gate, Ben Nevis, The Pot Still, Waxy O’Connor’s and Lunar.