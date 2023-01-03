The PRIME drink - sold in retailers for £1.99 a bottle - is being upsold in a Glasgow takeaway

The ‘viral hydration drink’ PRIME has been listed for sale for £10 by popular Glasgow dessert takeaway, Tubbees Dessert Lab.

PRIME has been flying off supermarket shelves since Aldi began stocking the drink promoted by YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul - leading to off licenses and other smaller businesses increasing their prices to cash in on the demand. The drink is particularly popular with young children who make up most of the two YouTubers audience’s - leading to parents scrambling to grab bottles of the drink as soon as supermarkets open.

It’s not uncommon to see PRIME being upsold - with ludicrous price tags popping up all over social media - with some online jokers even offering to trade their home for a case of the stuff. Tubbees Dessert Lab, well known in Glasgow for their massive selection of slushies and other desserts - have began selling them for £10, over five times the price. Tubbees have a range of takeaways open in Glasgow, including: Ibrox, Crowwood, Bearsden, Sauchiehall Street, St James Road, Rutherglen, and Bridgeton.

A note displayed in their store window, based in a BP garage on Paisley Road West, states: “Due to demand, we have sourced Prime, this has come to us at 5 times the price as it’s imported from the USA.”

One Twitter user wrote:”Ripping kids off for Prime !! ..last time I will be visiting Tubbees, the price doesn’t even surprise me because the greed of this place is beyond words anywayz.”

A spokesperson for Tubbees Dessert Lab spoke to Glasgow Live, who broke the story, about the price gouging accusations, they said:“The Prime we have brought in has been imported from the United States, it’s being sold to us 5 times the price of the official UK retailer.