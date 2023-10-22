Register
Where to eat and drink in Glasgow according to The New York Times

The New York Times travel section features a profile of Glasgow’s food and drink scene.

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 17:33 BST

The American newspaper’s city break feature turns to Glasgow this week, setting out how to spend 36 hours exploring attractions and getting a sense of what local hospitality has to offer.

Top things to do in the city are listed below, then the bars, restaurants and cafes that The New York Times thinks are worthy of your immediate attention.

  • Pollok Country Park and the Burrell Collection
  • Botanic Gardens
  • Hunterian Museum
  • Queen’s Park
  • Moray Place
  • The Tenement House
  • The Kelvin Walkway
  • Dennistoun
1. La Gelatessa

“A peach-pink gelato parlor that scoops gorgeous, seasonal flavors.” 38 Nithsdale Rd, G41 2AN

2. The Real Wan

“An unassuming neighborhood gem where the Chinese street food, not the décor, is the star.” A family-run restaurant from chef Lea Wu Hassan. Expect spicy Guiyang-style dishes. 134 Newlands Rd, G44 4ER

3. Papercup Coffee Company

“In a city that often goes overboard on brunch, is a model of great coffee and has a simple but creative all-day breakfast menu.” 603 Great Western Road, G12 8HX.

4. Bar Brett

A laid-back sister restaurant to Cail Bruich, Brett in the West End has a reputation for celebrating Scottish produce and an impressive selection of natural wines. 321 Great Western Rd, G4 9HR Photo: Bar Brett

