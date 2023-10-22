Where to eat and drink in Glasgow according to The New York Times
The New York Times travel section features a profile of Glasgow’s food and drink scene.
The American newspaper’s city break feature turns to Glasgow this week, setting out how to spend 36 hours exploring attractions and getting a sense of what local hospitality has to offer.
Top things to do in the city are listed below, then the bars, restaurants and cafes that The New York Times thinks are worthy of your immediate attention.
- Pollok Country Park and the Burrell Collection
- Botanic Gardens
- Hunterian Museum
- Queen’s Park
- Moray Place
- The Tenement House
- The Kelvin Walkway
- Dennistoun
