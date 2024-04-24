Whisky Sour in Glasgow: 6 of the best bars for a whisky sour in Glasgow in 2024

There are several great bars to enjoy a whisky sour cocktail in Glasgow - no matter what kind of bourbon you prefer.
Glasgow bars have put their own twist on it as they can choose from a wonderful selection of Scottish whiskies meaning you are in for an absolute treat.
You don’t really need an excuse to relax with a drink so here are six of the best bars to head to for a whisky sour cocktail in Glasgow.
1. The Spiritualist
The Spiritualist is a popular city centre spot that has a fine selection of drinks on offer. They have plenty of different flavours of whisky sour cocktails.
2. Ralph & Finns Bar
The next stop is Ralph & Finns Bar who take pride in their whisky sour and like to keep it original using Bourbon, lemon juice, sugar and egg white.
3. The Locale
The Locale is a bustling bar at Charing Cross that do a delicious Lemon Pepper Sour.
4. Van Winkle
Van Winkle have two premises in Glasgow with them producing a cracking whisky sour in each.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.