Whisky Sour in Glasgow: 6 of the best bars for a whisky sour in Glasgow in 2024

These are some of our favourite bars to enjoy a whisky sour in Glasgow

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 25th Aug 2023, 15:44 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2024, 15:24 BST

There are several great bars to enjoy a whisky sour cocktail in Glasgow - no matter what kind of bourbon you prefer.

Glasgow bars have put their own twist on it as they can choose from a wonderful selection of Scottish whiskies meaning you are in for an absolute treat.

You don’t really need an excuse to relax with a drink so here are six of the best bars to head to for a whisky sour cocktail in Glasgow.

1. The Spiritualist

The Spiritualist is a popular city centre spot that has a fine selection of drinks on offer. They have plenty of different flavours of whisky sour cocktails.

2. Ralph & Finns Bar

The next stop is Ralph & Finns Bar who take pride in their whisky sour and like to keep it original using Bourbon, lemon juice, sugar and egg white.

3. The Locale

The Locale is a bustling bar at Charing Cross that do a delicious Lemon Pepper Sour.

4. Van Winkle

Van Winkle have two premises in Glasgow with them producing a cracking whisky sour in each.

