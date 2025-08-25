Wudon restaurant on Great Western Road sold - here is what new owners have planned

Wudon restaurant on Great Western Road has a new owner with plans for a new addition to the local food and drink scene.

Wudon restaurant on Great Western Road, in the heart of Glasgow’s West End, has been sold. The new owners plan to take the premises in a completely new direction in for a new addition to the local food and drink scene. The business has been purchased by brothers Chris and Robbie Moult who own FreshMex, which they established in 2015, and this new restaurant follows on from their existing venues in Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

The firm have enjoyed success over the years on the food delivery app Deliveroo being named Scotland’s most ordered dish in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023 with their burrito as well as winning Best Mexican in 2024 and 2025 at the Deliveroo Awards.

Robbie Moult said “We are really excited to bring FreshMex to Glasgow. The city has a tremendous food scene; we look forward to seeing how customers welcome our fresh tex-mex food. We have been searching for a number of years for the right location in Glasgow & believe we have managed to secure a really good spot in the popular and trendy west end. We would like to thank our loyal customers over the years for their continued support, it’s been an epic journey so far and we can’t wait to share our next chapter with them.

Jonathan Clough of hospitality property specialists Smith & Clough Business Associates, who brokered the deal, commented “I was delighted to handle the sale of Wudon on behalf of the Wu family who established the business 16 years ago and enjoyed a tremendous reputation for their Pan-Asian cuisine, but I am excited to see the new incarnation of these premises as FreshMex and have no doubt that it will be a tremendous success and a welcome addition to what is already a vibrant licensed circuit.”

Jonathan Clough has forged a reputation for himself as Glasgow’s leading restaurant and pub agent, and has handled the sale of many of Glasgow’s recent high-profile deals including Gamba, Mediterraneo, The Drake, The Bungo, The Meat Bar, The Gin 71 Group and Ziques.

Jonathan continued “The sale of Wudon is the latest in a long line of Glasgow restaurant and bar sales which we have carried out and the level of interest in the sale highlights the thriving food and drink scene in the city, and reflects confidence in the sector from operators who continue to invest in this great city.”