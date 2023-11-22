For sale: 'Breathtaking' 3-bedroom penthouse in Jordanhill Park for £650k

The Mullbery penthouse sits within the Thomas Bone building by Cala Homes, boasting the most elevated position of all apartment buildings on the new development with outlooks over Glasgow city, the rolling Campsie Fells, and Jordanhill Park's lush green surroundings. Featuring a large living and dining area, streamlined kitchen with integrated appliances and built in wardrobes to bedroom. The idea behind the layout of the penthouse is 'open plan living' - alongside premium fittings within the stunning 3 bedroom penthouse apartment. The property features two private terraces, accessed via doors from the living area, bedroom 2 and bedroom 1.