Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Fans celebrate as late double from Scotland sinks Norway
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Celtic re-appoint Brendan Rodgers as manager on three-year-deal
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’

For Sale: ‘Exceptional’ 2-bedroom cottage with views over the Botanic Gardens for £385k

The modern mews cottage was described by estate agent as ‘truly exceptional’

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 19th Jun 2023, 12:17 BST

A modern cottage overlooking the Botanic Gardens in the West End of Glasgow hit the market last month for a fixed price of £385,000.

Described by the estate agent as ‘truly exceptional’ - the modern mews cottage was built in 2006 on Botanics Crescent in the West End.

It boasts an open plan living space in a cosy cottage amidst a sea of townhouses - it’s one of the most unique properties in the area.

Take a look inside the property below to see what makes it so appealing!

The front of the property of Botanics Crescent - it looks out onto the Botanic Gardens in the West End

1. The Botanics

The front of the property of Botanics Crescent - it looks out onto the Botanic Gardens in the West End

The living room of the property

2. The Botanics

The living room of the property

A feature fire in the cottage’s living room

3. The Botanics

A feature fire in the cottage’s living room

The kitchen is complete with a moveable island bar

4. The Botanics

The kitchen is complete with a moveable island bar

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:SaleWest EndGlasgowSpaceProperties
Register
Follow us