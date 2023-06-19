For Sale: ‘Exceptional’ 2-bedroom cottage with views over the Botanic Gardens for £385k

The modern mews cottage was described by estate agent as ‘truly exceptional’

A modern cottage overlooking the Botanic Gardens in the West End of Glasgow hit the market last month for a fixed price of £385,000.

Described by the estate agent as ‘truly exceptional’ - the modern mews cottage was built in 2006 on Botanics Crescent in the West End.

It boasts an open plan living space in a cosy cottage amidst a sea of townhouses - it’s one of the most unique properties in the area.

Take a look inside the property below to see what makes it so appealing!

1 . The Botanics The front of the property of Botanics Crescent - it looks out onto the Botanic Gardens in the West End

2 . The Botanics The living room of the property

3 . The Botanics A feature fire in the cottage’s living room

4 . The Botanics The kitchen is complete with a moveable island bar