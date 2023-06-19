For Sale: ‘Exceptional’ 2-bedroom cottage with views over the Botanic Gardens for £385k
The modern mews cottage was described by estate agent as ‘truly exceptional’
A modern cottage overlooking the Botanic Gardens in the West End of Glasgow hit the market last month for a fixed price of £385,000.
Described by the estate agent as ‘truly exceptional’ - the modern mews cottage was built in 2006 on Botanics Crescent in the West End.
It boasts an open plan living space in a cosy cottage amidst a sea of townhouses - it’s one of the most unique properties in the area.
Take a look inside the property below to see what makes it so appealing!
Page 1 of 3