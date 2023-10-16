Ghosts of Glasgow: The 8 most haunted places in Glasgow

Glasgow may not be as well known as Edinburgh for its many tales of ghosts, ghouls and the like, but there are many a Glasgow venue that have rumours of hauntings - with ghost hunters claiming to hear and see ghostly apparitions all over the city.
There are even pubs around the Glasgow not only the spirits on their gantries, but the spirits that haunt the boozers.
We compiled this list of Glasgow landmarks that you might not know were haunted - check it out below.
1. Theatre Royal
The Theatre Royal is the oldest playhouse in Glasgow, and it only makes sense that it supposedly hosts the most theatrical ghosts in the city. Not too posh to avoid cliches, the Theatre Royal is haunted by a ‘failed actress’ ghost - whose story actors continue to regale audiences in the playhouse with to this day. Claims of faint moaning and banging doors in the upper circle are attributed to ‘Nora’, a cleaning lady who was laughed off the stage after finally making her way to the spotlight. The story goes that Nora would then die to suicide - and haunt the halls of the Theatre Royal - knocking doors and creaking the floorboards of the same theatre that rejected her.
2. Tron Theatre
The Gothic style steeple of the Tron Theatre is enough to give away that the venue is apparently haunted. Supernatural aficionados say that they feel drawn to the auditorium of the theatre after mediums came to investigate reports of apparitions in the old Vic Bar and the main playhouse. Presences within the theatre have been described as ‘threatening’ by experts.
3. Dalmarnock Bridge
A number of witnesses claim to have seen the ghost of a young man on Dalmarnock Bridge, who would linger at the side before jumping into the River Clyde. Unlike your typical ghost, the man appears to be real - and can be identified as a man in early 30s wearing black trousers and blue trousers, which seems consistent with clothing typical of the 1930s.
4. Provan Hall
Take one look at Provan Hall (one of Glasgow’s oldest buildings) and try telling us that it’s not at least a little bit haunted. Provan Hall is one of Glasgow’s oldest buildings and, having survived in the East End since the 15th century, this is one storied structure. Visitors claim to see a man in mediaeval clothes inside the building, and paranormal investigators have been called in more than once to see if there’s any truth in it all. There are even reports of a man with a white beard, thought to be the last private owner of the old estate.