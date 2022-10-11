Rejoice as this Glasgow area has been named as one of the world’s coolest neighbourhoods by a popular travel website.

Time Out has ranked an area in Glasgow among the top 15 “coolest neighbourhoods” in the world, edging out popular areas such as Dundas West in Canada and a Brazilian neighbourhood, Villa Madalena in São Paulo.

Located about two miles south of the River Clyde, Shawlands came in 11th out of 51 on the popular travel website’s list of ‘The Coolest Neighbourhoods in the World’ 2022 .

The ranking was compiled based on an annual survey of over 20,000 city people and grilled by local experts to select the best spots for fun, food, culture, and community that take accessibility, culture and nightlife, food and drink, street life, and community vibes into consideration.

Malcolm Jack, Time Out writer in Glasgow, said: “With its great parks, art, coffee and dining, Shawlands keeps Glasgow braw.

“The neighbouring areas of Langside, Strathbungo and Govanhill have all played their part in the Southside’s rise to eclipse the West End as the city’s best area to socialise and live in recent years – but Shawlands is the bustling nexus point of Glasgow below the Clyde.

“The internationally renowned Burrell Collection has recently had a multimillion-pound refurb, and it’s surrounded by buzzy independent local businesses.”

Here is everything you need to know about the list that includes famous cities in the world.

Drop by Pollok Park for a quick selfie with a Highland cow.

The Coolest Neighbourhood in the World 2022 top 15

Colonia Americana in Guadalajara, Mexico has been ranked the coolest neighbourhood in the world this year, beating Cais do Sodré, a neighbourhood in Lisbon, Portugal.

The full list of top 15 coolest neighbourhoods in the world is:

Colonia Americana, Guadalajara, Mexico Cais do Sodré, Lisbon, Portugal Wat Bo Village, Siem Reap, Cambodia Ridgewood, New York City, USA Mile End, Montreal, Canada Barrio Logan, San Diego, USA Shimokitazawa, Tokyo, Japan Cliftonville, Margate, UK Barrio Yungay, Santiago, Chile Cours Julien, Marseille, France Shawlands, Glasgow, UK Dundas West, Toronto, Canada Vila Madelena, São Paulo, Brazil San Isidro, Havana, Cuba Neukölln, Berlin, Germany

You can find the full list of The World’s Coolest Neighbourhoods 2022 on the Time Out website.

What can you find in Shawlands, Glasgow?

According to Time Out , Shawlands - which is also dubbed as ‘Heart of the Southside’ by many - is booming with independent local businesses that make it an area like no other, that could be enjoyed by people from all walks of life.

If you fancy some French-Japanese patisserie, Godshot Studio on Pollokshaws Road is the place to be as it serves some of the best specialty coffee and intricate pastries, while overlooking the beautiful Flatiron Building-esque sandstone tenement block.

There are plenty of options for vegan coffee lovers in this part of town, since Frankie Coffee on Skirving Street specialises in ‘delightful’ plant-based lattes and flat whites. If you need an energy boost, head on to Deanston Bakery on Deanston Drive for its ‘superior’ sourdough.

Not only that, Shawlands has got plenty to offer when it comes to food as Cafe Strange Brew on Pollokshaws Road is the best spot for brunch pancakes.

And your day will not be complete unless you visit the arts gallery The Burrell Collection on the same stretch of road, where you may peruse the 9,000-plus pieces on display, including paintings by Manet, Cézanne, and Degas. After that, you can drop by Pollok Park for a quick selfie with a Highland cow .

The exterior of the new-look Burrell Collection PIC: Glasgow Museums

After all the walking, it is time to fill up your stomachs again so why not head to Julie’s Kopitiam for no-fuss contemporary Malaysian cuisine before catching a gig at boho vegan eatery and arts space, The Glad Cafe .

If you’ve got some energy left after a full day out, end your day with late-night drinks at Phillies , which are open until midnight.

Those who live outside Glasgow can also plan their trip in May, which according to Time Out, is the best time to go as it coincides with Southside Fringe , which is a week-long platform for up-and-coming performers and artists. This festival also hosts a monthly Maker’s Fair at Shawlands Arcade.

Who was the previous winner of The World’s Coolest Neighbourhoods?