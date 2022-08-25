Glasgow supermarkets may operate on different opening hours this August bank holiday weekend.

The Summer bank holiday signals the end of the summer season. However, people across Glasgow will get an extra day to enjoy the final weekend of August.

The Summer bank holiday will take place on Monday 29 August 2022.

This is the first bank holiday in three months, the last being on 3 June to commemorate the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Bank holidays mean that many stores and banks will be operating on alternative hours, including major supermarkets, to give as many people the chance to enjoy the break.

So, what will the opening times be for supermarkets in Glasgow? Here’s everything you need to know about this weekend’s bank holiday.

What are the opening hours for the UK’s biggest supermarkets?

Tesco

The general times for Tesco across the UK this bank holiday are as follows:

Saturday 27 August - 6am - 11pm

6am - 11pm Sunday 28 August - 6am - 11pm

6am - 11pm Monday 29 August - 8am - 6pm

The closest Tesco to Glasgow City is:

Tesco Extra, Tesco, Maryhill Rd, Central G20 9S

Saturday 27 August - 6am - 11pm

6am - 11pm Sunday 28 August - 6am - 11pm

6am - 11pm Monday 29 August - 6am - 11pm

You can find out more about the opening times for the stores closest to you via the Tesco store locator .

Aldi

Aldi confirmed that normal operating hours would be in place for the bank holiday, however these times can vary from place to place. The general times are as follows:

Saturday 27 August - 8am - 10pm

8am - 10pm Sunday 28 August - 10am - 4pm

10am - 4pm Monday 29 August - 8am - 8pm

The closest Aldi to Glasgow City is:

132,136,140 High Street, Glasgow, G1 1QF

Saturday 27 August - 8am - 10pm

8am - 10pm Sunday 28 August - 9am - 8pm

9am - 8pm Monday 29 August - 7am - 10pm

These hours may vary depending on the store.

To check the opening times for your local Aldi use the Aldi store locator.

Sainsbury’s

The general times for Sainsburys across the UK this bank holiday are as follows:

Saturday 27 August - 7am - 10pm

7am - 10pm Sunday 28 August - 10am - 10pm

10am - 10pm Monday 29 August - 7am - 8pm

The closest Sainsbury’s store for Glasgow City Centre is:

Buchanan Galleries, 236-240 Buchanan Street, Glasgow, G1 2GF

Saturday 27 August - 7am - 10pm

7am - 10pm Sunday 28 August - 10am - 10pm

10am - 10pm Monday 29 August - 7am - 10pm

Find out more about your local Sainsburys, and their opening times at the Sainsburys store locator . You can find out further information by calling the store on 0141 353 6485.

Asda

The general times for Asda across the UK this bank holiday are as follows:

Saturday 27 August - 7am - 10pm

7am 10pm Sunday 28 August - 7am - 10pm

7am 10pm Monday 29 August - 7am - 8pm

7am - 8pm Tuesday 30 August - 7am - 11pm

The closest Asda for Glasgow City Centre is:

ASDA Glasgow Parkhead Forge, 1300 Duke Street Glasgow G31 4EB

Saturday 27 August - 8am - 10pm

8am 10pm Sunday 28 August - 8am - 10pm

8am 10pm Monday 29 August - 8am - 8pm

8am - 8pm Tuesday 30 August - 8am - 11pm

Asda advises that you check with their store locator and supermarket opening times vary from store to store.

Co-op

The general times for Co-op across the UK this bank holiday are as follows:

Saturday 27 August - 7am - 10pm

7am - 10pm Sunday 28 August - 7am - 10pm

7am - 10pm Monday 29 August - 7am - 10pm

The closest Co-op for Glasgow City Centre is:

Co-op Glasgow Park - Charing Cross, Glasgow Park, GlasgowG3 7PQ

The opening times for the bank holidays at this store are as follows:

Saturday 27 August - 7am - 10pm

7am - 10pm Sunday 28 August - 7am - 10pm

7am - 10pm Monday 29 August - 7am - 10pm

If your local store is different, use the Co-op store finder to find out your local opening times.

Waitrose

The general times for Waitrose across the UK this bank holiday are as follows:

Saturday 27 August - 8am - 9pm

8am - 9pm Sunday 28 August - Closed

Closed Monday 29 August - 8am - 8pm

The closest Waitrose for Glasgow City Centre is:

Waitrose, 373 Byres Road, Glasgow, G12 8AU

Saturday 27 August - 8am - 9pm

8am - 9pm Sunday 28 August - 9am - 8pm

9am - 8pm Monday 29 August - 8am - 10pm

You can find out the local opening times for the closest store to you at the Waitrose store finder .

Lidl

Lidl confirmed that they will be operating as normal across bank holidays:

Saturday 27 August - 8am - 9pm

8am - 9pm Sunday 28 August - 8am - 9pm

8am - 9pm Monday 29 August - 8am - 8pm

However, times may vary from store to store.

The closest Lidl for Glasgow City Centre is:

37 Jamaica Street, Glasgow G1 4NN

Saturday 27 August - 8am - 9pm

8am - 9pm Sunday 28 August - 8am - 9pm

8am - 9pm Monday 29 August - 8am - 9pm

You can find out more about your local Lidl at their store finder .

Morrisons

Morrisons confirmed that they will be operating on alternative hours across bank holidays:

Saturday 27 August - 7am - 10pm

7am - 10pm Sunday 28 August - 8am - 9pm

8am - 9pm Monday 29 August - 7am - 8pm

However, the times above may vary from store to store.

The closest Morrisons for Glasgow City Centre is:

Morrisons, Glasgow Gallowgate, 5 Barrack Street, Gallowgate, Glasgow G4 0TZ

This stores opening hours are as follows:

Saturday 27 August - 7am - 10pm

7am - 10pm Sunday 28 August - 8am - 9pm

8am - 9pm Monday 29 August - 7am - 8pm

You can find your local Morrisons, and their opening times at their store locator .

When is the next bank holiday?

It will be quite a wait for the next bank holiday as the next one will be Boxing Day 2022.