Glasgow bank holiday supermarket opening times: What time are Tesco, Aldi, Asda, Morrisons and more open
Glasgow supermarkets may operate on different opening hours this August bank holiday weekend.
The Summer bank holiday signals the end of the summer season. However, people across Glasgow will get an extra day to enjoy the final weekend of August.
The Summer bank holiday will take place on Monday 29 August 2022.
This is the first bank holiday in three months, the last being on 3 June to commemorate the Queen’s platinum jubilee.
Bank holidays mean that many stores and banks will be operating on alternative hours, including major supermarkets, to give as many people the chance to enjoy the break.
So, what will the opening times be for supermarkets in Glasgow? Here’s everything you need to know about this weekend’s bank holiday.
What are the opening hours for the UK’s biggest supermarkets?
Tesco
The general times for Tesco across the UK this bank holiday are as follows:
- Saturday 27 August - 6am - 11pm
- Sunday 28 August - 6am - 11pm
- Monday 29 August - 8am - 6pm
The closest Tesco to Glasgow City is:
Tesco Extra, Tesco, Maryhill Rd, Central G20 9S
- Saturday 27 August - 6am - 11pm
- Sunday 28 August - 6am - 11pm
- Monday 29 August - 6am - 11pm
You can find out more about the opening times for the stores closest to you via the Tesco store locator.
Aldi
Aldi confirmed that normal operating hours would be in place for the bank holiday, however these times can vary from place to place. The general times are as follows:
- Saturday 27 August - 8am - 10pm
- Sunday 28 August - 10am - 4pm
- Monday 29 August - 8am - 8pm
The closest Aldi to Glasgow City is:
132,136,140 High Street, Glasgow, G1 1QF
- Saturday 27 August - 8am - 10pm
- Sunday 28 August - 9am - 8pm
- Monday 29 August - 7am - 10pm
These hours may vary depending on the store.
To check the opening times for your local Aldi use the Aldi store locator.
Sainsbury’s
The general times for Sainsburys across the UK this bank holiday are as follows:
- Saturday 27 August - 7am - 10pm
- Sunday 28 August - 10am - 10pm
- Monday 29 August - 7am - 8pm
The closest Sainsbury’s store for Glasgow City Centre is:
Buchanan Galleries, 236-240 Buchanan Street, Glasgow, G1 2GF
- Saturday 27 August - 7am - 10pm
- Sunday 28 August - 10am - 10pm
- Monday 29 August - 7am - 10pm
Find out more about your local Sainsburys, and their opening times at the Sainsburys store locator. You can find out further information by calling the store on 0141 353 6485.
Asda
The general times for Asda across the UK this bank holiday are as follows:
- Saturday 27 August - 7am - 10pm
- Sunday 28 August - 7am - 10pm
- Monday 29 August - 7am - 8pm
- Tuesday 30 August - 7am - 11pm
The closest Asda for Glasgow City Centre is:
ASDA Glasgow Parkhead Forge, 1300 Duke Street Glasgow G31 4EB
- Saturday 27 August - 8am - 10pm
- Sunday 28 August - 8am - 10pm
- Monday 29 August - 8am - 8pm
- Tuesday 30 August - 8am - 11pm
Asda advises that you check with their store locator and supermarket opening times vary from store to store.
Co-op
The general times for Co-op across the UK this bank holiday are as follows:
- Saturday 27 August - 7am - 10pm
- Sunday 28 August - 7am - 10pm
- Monday 29 August - 7am - 10pm
The closest Co-op for Glasgow City Centre is:
Co-op Glasgow Park - Charing Cross, Glasgow Park, GlasgowG3 7PQ
The opening times for the bank holidays at this store are as follows:
- Saturday 27 August - 7am - 10pm
- Sunday 28 August - 7am - 10pm
- Monday 29 August - 7am - 10pm
If your local store is different, use the Co-op store finder to find out your local opening times.
Waitrose
The general times for Waitrose across the UK this bank holiday are as follows:
- Saturday 27 August - 8am - 9pm
- Sunday 28 August - Closed
- Monday 29 August - 8am - 8pm
The closest Waitrose for Glasgow City Centre is:
Waitrose, 373 Byres Road, Glasgow, G12 8AU
- Saturday 27 August - 8am - 9pm
- Sunday 28 August - 9am - 8pm
- Monday 29 August - 8am - 10pm
You can find out the local opening times for the closest store to you at the Waitrose store finder.
Lidl
Lidl confirmed that they will be operating as normal across bank holidays:
- Saturday 27 August - 8am - 9pm
- Sunday 28 August - 8am - 9pm
- Monday 29 August - 8am - 8pm
However, times may vary from store to store.
The closest Lidl for Glasgow City Centre is:
37 Jamaica Street, Glasgow G1 4NN
- Saturday 27 August - 8am - 9pm
- Sunday 28 August - 8am - 9pm
- Monday 29 August - 8am - 9pm
You can find out more about your local Lidl at their store finder.
Morrisons
Morrisons confirmed that they will be operating on alternative hours across bank holidays:
- Saturday 27 August - 7am - 10pm
- Sunday 28 August - 8am - 9pm
- Monday 29 August - 7am - 8pm
However, the times above may vary from store to store.
The closest Morrisons for Glasgow City Centre is:
Morrisons, Glasgow Gallowgate, 5 Barrack Street, Gallowgate, Glasgow G4 0TZ
This stores opening hours are as follows:
- Saturday 27 August - 7am - 10pm
- Sunday 28 August - 8am - 9pm
- Monday 29 August - 7am - 8pm
You can find your local Morrisons, and their opening times at their store locator.
When is the next bank holiday?
It will be quite a wait for the next bank holiday as the next one will be Boxing Day 2022.
Many will also get an extra day off on 27 December too, as Christmas Day falls on a Sunday this year.