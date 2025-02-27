Glasgow For Sale: 3-bedroom home in Southside Central for offers over £185,000

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Feb 2025, 15:45 BST

An incredible 3-bedroom flat in central Southside Glasgow has been listed for sale

Property agent Purple Bricks have listed for sale a 3-bedroom traditional first floor flat on Allison Street for offers over £185,000.

The property is comprised of: a generous reception hallway with storage cupboard, well presented lounge, dining sized kitchen, three double bedrooms and two galley style bathrooms.

Based right in the centre of the Southside, the area has incredible transport links to the city centre and beyond in Glasgow and also has some of the best hospitality in the entire city.

For more properties in Glasgow, as well as news, features, historical pictures, and more. Sign up for the GlasgowWorld newsletter.

You can book a viewing, enquire about the property, or make an offer by clicking here.

1. Allison Street

Purple Bricks

2. Allison Street

Purple Bricks

3. Allison Street

Purple Bricks

4. Allison Street

Purple Bricks

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Purple BricksPropertyGlasgow
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice