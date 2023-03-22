Glasgow pet shop stocks the UK’s first ‘microwaveable meal for dogs’

Have a pickier pooch than most? According to the shop the meals look good enough for them to eat!

Opie’s Emporium, a pet-supplies shop in Hillington Park, the store sells a wide range of dog and cat food, treats, and pet grooming products - now the store has now added ‘premium microwavable ready-meals for dogs’.

The ready meals, launched by HugMyDog in August last year, are available in a range of delicious recipes and created specially to meet the different needs of adult, puppy, and senior dogs as well as cats and kittens.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The frozen meals do not disappoint on flavour, and use prime cuts of British meat (no offal, bone or grains), including beef, chicken, lamb and game with organic seasonal vegetables and sprinklings of nutritional vitamins and minerals.

With recipes such as Venison with Blackberries, Lamb and Mint, Beef and Sweet Potato and Chicken with Carrots, these microwaveable meals can be cooked straight from the freezer and served (once slightly cooled!) for your four-legged friend to enjoy.

Dominque Hogan owner of Opie’s Emporium says: “Our store stocks Hug’s delicious microwavable ready meals for dogs and cats, they have gone down a storm with my customers here in Hillington.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’ve even had people come back and tell us their really fussy dog and cats have taken really well to Hug. It’s a niche market but we’ve got some really loyal customers, the quality of food is really good.

“I believe passionately that we need to feed our pets the very finest food possible to build up their strength and give them the best nutrients to lead long and happy lives.”

Glasgow pet owners can now benefit from ‘microwaveable dog meals’

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sara Pearson, joint founder of The Hug Pet Food Company, added: “Historically, pet food choices have been wet (tinned), dry (kibble), ready-cooked or raw. In the same way you would not dream of feeding your baby solely on a diet of tinned or dried food, it applies equally to a much-loved dog.