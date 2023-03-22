Glasgow pet shop stocks the UK’s first ‘microwaveable meal for dogs’

Opie’s Emporium, a pet-supplies shop in Hillington Park, the store sells a wide range of dog and cat food, treats, and pet grooming products - now the store has now added ‘premium microwavable ready-meals for dogs’.
The ready meals, launched by HugMyDog in August last year, are available in a range of delicious recipes and created specially to meet the different needs of adult, puppy, and senior dogs as well as cats and kittens.
The frozen meals do not disappoint on flavour, and use prime cuts of British meat (no offal, bone or grains), including beef, chicken, lamb and game with organic seasonal vegetables and sprinklings of nutritional vitamins and minerals.
With recipes such as Venison with Blackberries, Lamb and Mint, Beef and Sweet Potato and Chicken with Carrots, these microwaveable meals can be cooked straight from the freezer and served (once slightly cooled!) for your four-legged friend to enjoy.
Dominque Hogan owner of Opie’s Emporium says: “Our store stocks Hug’s delicious microwavable ready meals for dogs and cats, they have gone down a storm with my customers here in Hillington.
“We’ve even had people come back and tell us their really fussy dog and cats have taken really well to Hug. It’s a niche market but we’ve got some really loyal customers, the quality of food is really good.
“I believe passionately that we need to feed our pets the very finest food possible to build up their strength and give them the best nutrients to lead long and happy lives.”
Sara Pearson, joint founder of The Hug Pet Food Company, added: “Historically, pet food choices have been wet (tinned), dry (kibble), ready-cooked or raw. In the same way you would not dream of feeding your baby solely on a diet of tinned or dried food, it applies equally to a much-loved dog.
“A lot of new pet owners have come into the market in recent years with fresh eyes and understand that feeding their pets properly with a good and wholesome diet can extend life, minimize illness and generate health and happiness. HugMyDog has been developed specifically to meet this demand”.