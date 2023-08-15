The 12 BEST and WORST bus routes of Glasgow as chosen by Glaswegians
Thousands of Glaswegians travel around Glasgow on buses each day. It’s by far the most popular form of public transport in the city.
Most of the buses on this list are First Bus, although other buses are avaliable - a majority of the everyday routes in Glasgow are run by First. Other operators in Glasgow include: Citybus, Stagecoach, McGill’s, and JMB.
Glasgow has one of the best public transport systems in the city - as unreliable as they can sometimes be - there’s always options to get around, be it via subway, train, or bus.
Even moreso now that McGill’s have partnered with First Bus to rescue the night bus service - which would have severely impacted Glasgow’s nightlife and public transport services at night.
That being said, Glasgow buses are mental - full of some of the best (and worst) patter you can find in the city - there’s even a song about it by Hamish Imlach, the 37 bus - you can listen to it here!
This list would not be possible without Wishaw Bus Spotter, Aidan Doyle, who provided many of the dramatic shots of the buses below - for more bus pics, check out his Flickr account.
As far as bus spotters go, Aidan is one of the most popular in Scotland - with his pictures of buses reaching upwards of 1.5m lifetime views online since he began the account in 2016.
Here are the best and worst bus services in Glasgow, according to our readers: