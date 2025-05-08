While Glenrothes was named by property website Zoopla as one of the most affordable and popular places for families to settle down, two Lanarkshire towns near Glasgow also made the top 10 list.

Both of these areas are within commuting distance from Glasgow.

Zoopla extrapolated this data by measuring affordability, the average three-bed house prices in the locations, compared to the average earnings within the local authority.

The popularity ranking was based on the number of page views on three-bed homes on Zoopla in the first quarter of 2025.

Zoopla also commissioned a survey of 2,000 people across the UK by Opinium in April, which found around a third (34%) of people fear being priced out of their ideal family home location.

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, said: “The willingness of many to consider different regions or compromise on property features further highlights the adaptive strategies families are employing in today’s market.”

Ranked by popularity and the average price of a 3-bed home, take a look below at the top 10 most affordable areas to buy a home in the UK.

1 . Glenrothes £136,900 | Contributed Photo: Google

2 . Llanelli £170,600 | Contributed

3 . Neath £176,400 | Contributed