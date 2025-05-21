An 18th century home in Eaglesham, a village just outside of Glasgow, has been listed for offers over £545,000 this week.

Set over three levels, the property boasts six bedrooms, three bathrooms, and has a square footage of 2,120.

Despite a traditional facade, the property has a modern contemporary interior. It’s set over three levels and also comes with an ‘expansive’ rear garden.

The ground floor of the property is comprised of: entrance hallway, re-fitted kitchen, a separate spacious dining room with utility room off, and a cloakroom facility with w.c and wash hand basin.

The first floor of the property is made up of: formal lounge with traditional fuel burning stove, library room, double bedroom with attached dressing area, home office, sun terrace, and a four piece family bathroom with tub and separate shower stall.

The upper level is comprised entirely off bedrooms off a broad hallway alongside another four piece family bathroom.

Take a virtual tour of the property below.

