This well-maintained main door property is found in one of Glasgow’s most desirable West End neighbourhoods.

Listed on Purplebricks, this rarely available main door duplex home offers excellent lifestyle and investment potential in one of Glasgow’s most vibrant and in-demand neighbourhoods.

The location is exceptional. Just a short walk from the University of Glasgow, Kelvingrove Park, and the thriving social and cultural scene of Byres Road, this home offers the very best of West End living. Enjoy an abundance of cafés, restaurants, independent shops, and local amenities all within easy reach.

Property Summary

Location: Park Road, Glasgow, G4

Price: £300,000

Agent: Purplebricks

1 . Front The front of the property on Park Road in Glasgow's West End. | Purplebricks

2 . Living Room Inside the bright living room. | Purplebricks

3 . Kitchen The fitted kitchen space in the property. | Purplebricks

4 . Hallway This flexible and generously sized property comprises an L-shaped entrance hall and lower hallway. | Purplebricks