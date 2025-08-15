For Sale: A look inside the 'rarely available' 4-bedroom West End flat near Kelvingrove Park for £300,000

Combining generous internal space with a prime West End location, this rarely available main door home offers excellent lifestyle and investment potential in one of Glasgow’s most vibrant and in-demand neighbourhoods.

This well-maintained main door property is found in one of Glasgow’s most desirable West End neighbourhoods.

The location is exceptional. Just a short walk from the University of Glasgow, Kelvingrove Park, and the thriving social and cultural scene of Byres Road, this home offers the very best of West End living. Enjoy an abundance of cafés, restaurants, independent shops, and local amenities all within easy reach.

Property Summary

Location: Park Road, Glasgow, G4

Price: £300,000

Agent: Purplebricks

The front of the property on Park Road in Glasgow's West End.

1. Front

The front of the property on Park Road in Glasgow's West End. | Purplebricks

Inside the bright living room.

2. Living Room

Inside the bright living room. | Purplebricks

The fitted kitchen space in the property.

3. Kitchen

The fitted kitchen space in the property. | Purplebricks

This flexible and generously sized property comprises an L-shaped entrance hall and lower hallway.

4. Hallway

This flexible and generously sized property comprises an L-shaped entrance hall and lower hallway. | Purplebricks

