This four-bedroom beautifully presented and spacious detached home has been thoughtfully designed with modern family living in mind.
Listed on Rightmove, this outstanding family home effortlessly combines comfort, style, and convenience.
One of the main benefits of this property is the location which is perfectly positioned for excellent local amenities, transport links, and a choice of well regarded nearby schools.
Location: Wallace Wynd, Cambuslang, Glasgow, G72
Agent: Elevate Estate Agents, Covering Glasgow
1. Front
The front of the property on Wallace Wynd. | Rightmove
2. Reception Hallway
Upon entering, you are welcomed by a bright and inviting reception hallway. | Rightmove
3. Lounge
To the rear, the generously sized lounge features French doors that open directly onto the beautifully landscaped rear garden creating a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor living. | Rightmove
4. Kitchen
The heart of the home is the impressive open-plan kitchen/diner, complete with integrated appliances, built-in oven and grill, five-ring gas hob, and a stylish ‘Smeg’ American-style fridge freezer. | Rightmove