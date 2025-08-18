For Sale: Take a look inside this 'beautifully presented' 4-bedroom detached house combining the best of both worlds for £290,000

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Aug 2025, 11:18 BST

This exceptional home is sure to appeal to a wide range of buyers and enjoys the best of city life and the countryside.

This four-bedroom beautifully presented and spacious detached home has been thoughtfully designed with modern family living in mind.

Listed on Rightmove, this outstanding family home effortlessly combines comfort, style, and convenience.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location which is perfectly positioned for excellent local amenities, transport links, and a choice of well regarded nearby schools.

Property Summary

Location: Wallace Wynd, Cambuslang, Glasgow, G72

Price: £290,000

Agent: Elevate Estate Agents, Covering Glasgow

The front of the property on Wallace Wynd.

1. Front

The front of the property on Wallace Wynd. | Rightmove

Upon entering, you are welcomed by a bright and inviting reception hallway.

2. Reception Hallway

Upon entering, you are welcomed by a bright and inviting reception hallway. | Rightmove

To the rear, the generously sized lounge features French doors that open directly onto the beautifully landscaped rear garden creating a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor living.

3. Lounge

To the rear, the generously sized lounge features French doors that open directly onto the beautifully landscaped rear garden creating a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor living. | Rightmove

The heart of the home is the impressive open-plan kitchen/diner, complete with integrated appliances, built-in oven and grill, five-ring gas hob, and a stylish ‘Smeg’ American-style fridge freezer.

4. Kitchen

The heart of the home is the impressive open-plan kitchen/diner, complete with integrated appliances, built-in oven and grill, five-ring gas hob, and a stylish ‘Smeg’ American-style fridge freezer. | Rightmove

