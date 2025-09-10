Listed on Rightmove , this is a home of exceptional scale and quality, combining the elegance of the Victorian age with the convenience of modern living in one of Glasgow’s most desirable locations.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location as this house places you at the heart of one of Glasgow’s most vibrant districts. The cafés, restaurants and independent shops of Dennistoun are on your doorstep, while Bellgrove station is just a five-minute walk away, offering direct trains to Glasgow, Edinburgh and beyond.