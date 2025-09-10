For Sale: Take a look inside this 'handsome' 7-bedroom C-listed Victorian terrace in Dennistoun dating back 165 years for £525,000

Published 10th Sep 2025, 11:42 BST

Set across three substantial levels the house enjoys a privileged position overlooking central pleasure gardens and lies within 20 minutes’ walk of Glasgow city centre.

This handsome seven-bedroom C-listed Victorian terrace dates back some 165 years and offers a rare opportunity to secure a property of true architectural and historical significance.

Listed on Rightmove, this is a home of exceptional scale and quality, combining the elegance of the Victorian age with the convenience of modern living in one of Glasgow’s most desirable locations.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location as this house places you at the heart of one of Glasgow’s most vibrant districts. The cafés, restaurants and independent shops of Dennistoun are on your doorstep, while Bellgrove station is just a five-minute walk away, offering direct trains to Glasgow, Edinburgh and beyond.

Property Summary

Location: Seton House, 6 Seton Terrace, Dennistoun, Glasgow, G31

Price: £525,000

Agent: Pacitti Jones, Dennistoun

The front of the property on Secton Terrace in Glasgow's East End.

1. Front

The front-facing lounge, illuminated by three tall windows that overlook the gardens, is an exquisite room with decorative fireplace and period detailing.

2. Lounge

The accommodation begins with an entrance vestibule opening into a grand reception hall, from which the sweeping stair rises to the upper level and a further stair descends to the lower ground floor.

3. Reception Hall

To the rear lies a versatile dining or sitting room

4. Sitting Room

