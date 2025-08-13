For Sale: A look inside this 'stunning' blonde sandstone premier Merchant City penthouse with two private terraces for £515,000

The area offers unquestionably one of the most envied and prominent social settings Glasgow.

This outstanding three-bedroom blonde sandstone apartment is one of the Merchant City’s premier penthouses within the historic GPO Building which was originally built circa 1878 and converted into 61 residential apartments in 2002. The development is centrally located within Glasgow’s thriving and popular Merchant City.

Listed on Rightmove, this penthouse features two private terraces facing east and west and offering views towards George Square.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location which is on South Frederick Street, just south of George Square and in the heart of the Merchant City. The area offers unquestionably one of the most envied and prominent social settings Glasgow has to offer with a wealth of amenities including both general and specialist shopping, wine bars and many highly acclaimed restaurants.

Location: South Frederick Street, Merchant City, Glasgow City

Price: £515,000

Agent: Rettie, Glasgow City

1. Front

Highlights include a fabulous main living and dining room flooded with light from floor to ceiling windows and with access off to two private terraces.

2. Living Room

Highlights include a fabulous main living and dining room flooded with light from floor to ceiling windows and with access off to two private terraces. | Rightmove

3. View South West

4. Dining Space

