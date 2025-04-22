I can't believe how much Merchant City has changed: 15 cracking old photos of Merchant City over the past 130 years

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 15:40 BST

A step back in time in Merchant City which has undergone significant changes over the past century.

Merchant City is one of Glasgow’s oldest and best known districts with there being many great cafes, shops and bars to explore in the area within the beautiful old buildings.

The area was first developed from 1750 onwards with the name Merchant City being a new name introduced to the district in the 1980s through urban renewal by the Scottish Development Agency and council with it being coined by historian and writer Charles Oakley in the 1960

If you are looking at a map, Merchant City runs between the corners of Queen Street at Ingram Street and Argyle Street and the corners of High Street at Ingram Street and Trongate.

Join us as we take a trip down memory lane on one of Glasgow’s best known areas and look at the changes to it over the years.

Trades House pictured on Glassford Street in 1974.

1. Trades House

Trades House pictured on Glassford Street in 1974. | Virtual Mitchell

St Paul's and St David's Ramshorn Church pictured from Candleriggs in April 1975.

2. The Ramshorn

St Paul's and St David's Ramshorn Church pictured from Candleriggs in April 1975. | Virtual Mitchell

Fire Brigade headquarters with fire engines pictured at 33 Ingram Street where you can now find Swadish by Ajay Kumar.

3. Fire Bridgade headquarters

Fire Brigade headquarters with fire engines pictured at 33 Ingram Street where you can now find Swadish by Ajay Kumar. | Virtual Mitchell

The Savings Bank pictured on the corner of Ingram Street and Glassford Street in 1975.

4. Savings Bank

The Savings Bank pictured on the corner of Ingram Street and Glassford Street in 1975. | Virtual Mitchell

