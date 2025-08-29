The property is well located for local amenities with a variety of shops within walking distance, catering for day to day requirements as well as the many local cafes, restaurants and bars that can be found on Nithsdale Road and nearby Strathbungo. The area benefits from frequent public transport services by both bus and rail connecting Pollokshields with Glasgow city centre and other surrounding areas. The M8, M77 and M74 motorways are easily accessible and recreational activities can be found at the nearby.