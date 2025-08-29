For Sale: Take a look inside this 'well-presented' blonde sandstone tenement in the heart of Pollokshields for £249,999

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 29th Aug 2025, 13:06 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A fantastic opportunity to buy a Southside flat on one of its best known streets.

This well presented two bedroom traditional blonde sandstone tenement flat is located on Kenmure Street in the heart of Pollokshields.

Listed on Purplebricks, this property is in great condition and is sure to interest a variety of buyers.

The property is well located for local amenities with a variety of shops within walking distance, catering for day to day requirements as well as the many local cafes, restaurants and bars that can be found on Nithsdale Road and nearby Strathbungo. The area benefits from frequent public transport services by both bus and rail connecting Pollokshields with Glasgow city centre and other surrounding areas. The M8, M77 and M74 motorways are easily accessible and recreational activities can be found at the nearby.

To see the full particulars for this property and other homes for sale in Glasgow on Purplebricks, click here.

Property Summary

Location: 129 Kenmure Street, Glasgow, G41

Price: £249,999

Agent: Purplebricks

The front of the property on Kenmure Street in Glasgow's Southside.

1. Front

The front of the property on Kenmure Street in Glasgow's Southside. | Purplebricks

The full accommodation extends to a welcoming reception hallway with storage

2. Reception Hallway

The full accommodation extends to a welcoming reception hallway with storage | Purplebricks

Inside the large bay windowed lounge with recess cupboard.

3. Lounge

Inside the large bay windowed lounge with recess cupboard. | Purplebricks

Another view of the bright and spacious lounge.

4. Lounge

Another view of the bright and spacious lounge. | Purplebricks

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowPropertyPubs
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice