This well presented, top floor, two bedroom flat has been freshly decorated and presented in truly walk-in condition.
Listed on Purplebricks, this property further benefits from double glazing, gas central heating, additional storage in the attic, immaculately maintained communal stairway and secure door entry system.
The property is ideally located for all the local amenities available on Victoria Road and Pollokshaws Road. Shawlands and Strathbungo are just a few minutes away, offering a diverse range of facilities including supermarkets, banking, bars and cosmopolitan restaurants.
To see the full particulars for this property and other homes for sale in Glasgow on Purplebricks, click here.
Property Summary
Location: Coplaw Street, Glasgow, G42
Price: £165,000
Agent: Purplebricks
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.