This is a great opportunity to buy a flat in Glasgow’s Southside.

This well presented, top floor, two bedroom flat has been freshly decorated and presented in truly walk-in condition.

Listed on Purplebricks, this property further benefits from double glazing, gas central heating, additional storage in the attic, immaculately maintained communal stairway and secure door entry system.

The property is ideally located for all the local amenities available on Victoria Road and Pollokshaws Road. Shawlands and Strathbungo are just a few minutes away, offering a diverse range of facilities including supermarkets, banking, bars and cosmopolitan restaurants.

Property Summary

Location: Coplaw Street, Glasgow, G42

Price: £165,000

Agent: Purplebricks

1. Front

2. Lounge

3. Master Bedroom

4. Kitchen

