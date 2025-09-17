For Sale: 'Attractive' 2-bedroom flat on one of the Glasgow’s most coveted addresses for £535,000

This is an example of West End living at its very best.

This stunning two-bedroom conversion occupying the the first floor enjoys superb natural outlooks and a prominent place within the distinguished French Renaissance style curved terrace, designed by the eminent Charles Wilson and completed circa 1855.

Listed on Rightmove, this property sits directly opposite the Park Gardens steps that lead down to the Stewart Memorial Fountain and the sweeping lawns of Kelvingrove Park, the home is moments from green spaces, riverside walks and charming West End landmarks.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location as Park Terrace is within easy reach of Byres Road, the “main vein” of Glasgow’s West End, where a variety of boutique shops, cafes, and cultural venues can be found. The University of Glasgow, with its iconic Gothic architecture, is very nearby which makes this an ideal location for those associated with the establishment.

Property Summary

Location: 2 Park Terrace, Park, Glasgow

Price: £535,000

Agent: Rettie, West End

The front of the property on Park Terrace.

1. Front

The front of the property on Park Terrace.

Within the apartment, a dramatic “L shaped” drawing room conveys generous scale.

2. Drawing Room

Within the apartment, a dramatic “L shaped” drawing room conveys generous scale. | Rightmove

It features finely details and with a cosy statement fireplace making this a tremendous place to unwind and socialise.

3. Drawing Room

It features finely details and with a cosy statement fireplace making this a tremendous place to unwind and socialise. | Rightmove

The unsurpassable south facing view.

4. Views

The unsurpassable south facing view. | Rightmove

