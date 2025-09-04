Avant Homes to host open house weekend events in Hamilton and East Kilbride on September 6-7

Avant Homes Scotland is hosting open house weekend events at its developments in Hamilton and East Kilbride on Saturday September 6 and Sunday September 7.

The events will provide visitors with the opportunity to view a range of Avant Homes’ practically designed, energy-efficient properties and discover the exclusive incentives currently available.

The event at the £53m, 197-home Highstonehall development in Hamilton will allow prospective buyers to look around the four-bedroom detached Tambrook and the four-bedroom detached Palmbrook house styles first hand.

Located off Glenfinnan Drive, near the centre of Hamilton and just 12 miles from Glasgow, the development comprises a mix of three and four-bedroom homes.

Open house events - Avant Homes Scotland is inviting buyers to explore its developments in Glasgow on September 6 & 7 (CGI indicitive of house styles)placeholder image
Open house events - Avant Homes Scotland is inviting buyers to explore its developments in Glasgow on September 6 & 7 (CGI indicitive of house styles)

At the £69m, 252-home Jackton Green development in East Kilbride, prospective buyers will be able to view the four-bedroom detached Tidebrook and the four-bedroom detached Tambrook house styles.

Located off Jackton Road and offering easy access to Glasgow city centre, Jackton Green comprises a mix of three- and four-bedroom homes.

Appointments are not necessary to attend the events and the Avant Homes Scotland sales team will be present to advise potential homeowners on the available homes and incentives.

Avant Homes Scotland sales director, Lisa Archibald, said: “Our open house events are a fantastic opportunity for prospective buyers to see first-hand what we have available across our developments.

“Jackton Green and Highstonehall have proven extremely popular thanks to the range of practically designed, energy-efficient house types available at each development.

“Any interested buyers should come to our open house events and speak to our sales team about making their next dream move to one of these thriving new communities a reality.”

