Cala Homes (West) celebrates handover of final affordable homes at Maidenhill to East Renfrewshire Council

Cala Homes (West) has reached the final stage in its handover of 105 affordable homes to East Renfrewshire Council at its development in Newton Mearns.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Renfrewshire Council Environment Convener Danny Devlin met with the Cala team including West Managing Director, Ian Conway, on Friday 31st January, to receive the handover of the last affordable homes within the landmark Maidenhill community.

A total of 105 affordable homes, including several wheelchair accessible properties, have now been added to the council’s housing stock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final 10 homes transferred to East Renfrewshire Council, mark the completion of the handover and include a variety of housetypes including two-bedroom terraced homes and three- and four-bedroom semi-detached homes.

The handover of homes at Cala Homes' Maidenhill development

The council’s first residents began to move into the initial phase of affordable homes from September 2024 and have been moving in across a number of phases since then. This completion marks a significant milestone in the Maidenhill masterplan for both Cala Homes (West) and East Renfrewshire Council, the latter of which has worked closely with the homebuilder to help ensure that the project has been delivered to the standards that Cala is so well-known for.

Construction began at Cala’s Maidenhill development in 2018, and is now in its final phase of homes, with only a handful of five-bedroom properties remaining. The creation of this new community also includes a brand-new school, Maidenhill Primary School, which officially opened in 2019, a new spine road and upgraded sewer works to the area. The delivery of 105 affordable homes is a milestone part of the project.

Gillian Hessett, Land Manager at Cala Homes (West), said; “Maidenhill has been such a significant development for Cala, and we’re proud to have helped establish a whole new community here, which includes these new affordable homes. Seeing what was once a vision, being transformed into a reality as well as the excitement of the families who have just moved into their new homes is incredible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Conway, Managing Director at Cala Homes (West), added: “It was a pleasure to meet with Councillor Devlin to officially hand over this final stage of new build, affordable homes within Maidenhill. We are not only celebrating the completion of these much-needed homes but also the great partnership we have developed over the years with East Renfrewshire Council.

John McGregor, Assistant Site Manager, Cala Homes (West) Ian Conway, Managing Director, Cala Homes (West) Councillor Danny Devlin Gillian Hessett, Land Manager, Cala Homes (West) Iain Shankland, Assistant Site Manager, Cala Homes (West) Suzanne Conlin, Senior Housing Manager, East Renfrewshire Council

“We know at a time like this, these homes will bring a positive impact to the local community. The homes represent more than just brick and mortar – they are a place where families can thrive, build memories, and contribute to the long-term growth of Maidenhill and East Renfrewshire as a whole.”

Housing and Environment Convener, Councillor Danny Devlin, said: “I'm delighted that we've provided people with such high-quality flats and houses. East Renfrewshire remains an extremely popular place to live, and we know that more people than ever are in need of a permanent place to call home, so it’s extremely important that we do all we can to create more social housing in the area.

“This development reflects our ongoing commitment to the people of East Renfrewshire, and I'd like to thank Cala Homes (West) for the work undertaken here in Newton Mearns.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lawers at Balgray Gardens is Cala’s final phase within Maidenhill with only three detached homes now remaining. With Maidenhill Primary School on the doorstep and the sought-after Mearns Castle High School only minutes away, this development has proven popular with families.